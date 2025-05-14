David Zaslav says Max will be reverting back to HBO Max

HBO followed suit with Netflix as the streaming revolution started escalating by offering HBO GO and HBO NOW, which were options to watch the content that the premium cable channel aired on demand. HBO GO and HBO NOW then started to add more movies and TV shows from the Warner Bros. library to become a Netflix competitor with HBO Max in 2020. After David Zaslav took over as overlord when Warner Bros. and Discovery merged, he would rebrand HBO Max to simply Max in a curious business move in 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter now reveals that David Zaslav has announced that Max will be returning to its original name, HBO Max. Zaslav made the announcement during the company’s upfront presentation in New York at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Zaslav made a statement that said, “The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.”

The chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, Casey Bloys, added, “With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition. And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for.” As the humorous news was unveiled, the audience responded with laughter, a few applause and “exactly one whistle.” Bloys took the reactions to the absurd situation into account and joked, “I know you’re all shocked, but the good news is: I have a drawer full of stationery from the last time around.”

The company expounded in what can be seen as a shot at Netflix, “This evolution has been influenced by changing consumer needs, and the fact that no consumer today is saying they want more content, but most consumers are saying they want better content. With other services filling the more basic needs with volume, WBD has clearly distinguished itself through its quality and distinct stories, and no brand has done that better and more consistently over 50+ years than HBO.”