Max will officially change back to HBO Max tomorrow

I still don’t understand why HBO Max was rebranded as Max two years ago, but the confusing nightmare is almost over. According to Variety, the change will happen on Wednesday morning as customers will start seeing HBO Max on the apps previously known as Max.

The choice to switch back to HBO Max was announced in May. At the time, Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav said, “ The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead. “

The chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, Casey Bloys, added, “ With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition. And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for. ” After an amused reaction from the audience, Bloys joked, “ I know you’re all shocked, but the good news is: I have a drawer full of stationery from the last time around. “

The company didn’t reveal an exact date for the change during the initial announcement, but Variety says Warner Bros. Discovery executives wanted the switch to happen before the Emmy nominations announcement on July 15.

In the May press release, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “ This evolution has been influenced by changing consumer needs, and the fact that no consumer today is saying they want more content, but most consumers are saying they want better content. With other services filling the more basic needs with volume, WBD has clearly distinguished itself through its quality and distinct stories, and no brand has done that better and more consistently over 50+ years than HBO. “