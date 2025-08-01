Gary Dauberman teams with Brightburn director David Yarovesky for horror film He Never Dies

Gary Dauberman is staying busy. A couple of years ago, he signed a first-look deal with Sony’s Screen Gems for feature films. As part of that deal, he is expected to “create projects for himself while curating a slate featuring established and up-and-coming filmmakers.” So far, the deal has resulted in the video game adaptation Until Dawn, and other projects in development include the Joe Hill adaptation Ushers, an Urban Legend reboot, the “demonic horror on a plane” story Human Remains, and the video game adaptation The Medium. Now, Deadline reports that Dauberman and his production company Coin Operated are teaming with Brightburn director David Yarovesky to develop a horror movie called He Never Dies .

Yarovesky will be writing and directing the movie. Here’s the logline: In He Never Dies, the man they killed keeps coming back. Bigger. Stronger. Less human. No matter what they do… HE. NEVER. DIES. That sort of makes it sounds like this could be a play on the classic slashers, possibly introducing a new character who’s something along the lines of Jason Voorhees. At least, that’s what I really hope this turns out to be.

Gary Dauberman and Mia Maniscalco will produce for Coin Operated. A studio isn’t mentioned in the Deadline report, but we assume they would be making this for Screen Gems.

In addition to the James Gunn-produced Brightburn, Yarovesky’s credits include The Hive and the Sam Raimi productions Nightbooks and Locked. Beyond Until Dawn, Dauberman worked on the screenplays for the two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s novel It, the Conjuring Universe films Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and The Nun, co-created the 2019 Swamp Thing TV show, and wrote and directed Annabelle Comes Home, as well as the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s novel Salem’s Lot. Dig deeper and you’ll also find the likes of Wolves at the Door, Within, Swamp Devil, In the Spider’s Web, and Blood Monkey, all of which Dauberman wrote or co-wrote.

What do you think of Gary Dauberman and David Yarovesky teaming up for He Never Dies? Does this sound like an interesting horror project to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.