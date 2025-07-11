Human Remains: Gary Dauberman production will bring exorcism horror onto an airplane

Five months ago, we heard that It screenwriter / Salem’s Lot director Gary Dauberman of Coin Operated was teaming up with Walter Hamada’s 18hz to produce an untitled horror film for Paramount, with director André Øvredal working from a screenplay by Zachary Donohue and T.W. Burgess. Donohue previously directed and co-wrote the 2013 found footage horror film The Den – and now that the Hamada / Øvredal movie is in post-production, Deadline reports that Dauberman and Donohue are teaming up again for another horror project – and this one actually has a title! It’s called Human Remains .

Human Remains is said to be “in development” at Coin Operated, with Donohue working on the screenplay. Dauberman will be producing the film for Coin Operated alongside Mia Maniscalco, who serves as President of his company. The story Donohue is crafting for this one watches as a flight carrying the body of a priest who died during an exorcism experiences some unexpected turbulence. Which sounds like an interesting set-up for a movie, although the possibility of an in-flight exorcism also brings to mind a season 1 episode of the popular genre TV series Supernatural.

It’s not clear which studio Human Remains will end up at when it’s ready to go into production. A couple of years ago, Dauberman signed a first-look deal with Sony’s Screen Gems for feature films. As part of that deal, he is expected to “create projects for himself while curating a slate featuring established and up-and-coming filmmakers.” So far, the deal has resulted in the video game adaptation Until Dawn, and other projects in development include the Joe Hill adaptation Ushers and an Urban Legend reboot. This new project is likely to be set up at Screen Gems as well, but we’ll have to wait and see how it goes.

In addition to Human Remains and the Øvredal movie, Donohue is working on another untitled horror film for Hamada and 18hz, and his indie cosmic horror mockumentary series The Unknowable is being turned into an eight-episode miniseries for Cineverse’s Screambox streaming platform.

Does Human Remains sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Gary Dauberman / Zachary Donohue airplane-set horror project by leaving a comment below.