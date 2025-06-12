Dexter’s Laboratory creator Genndy Tartakovsky and Adult Swim are developing a new animated comedy called Heist Safari

Everything is coming up Genndy for oddball filmmaker Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory, Hotel Transylvania, Primal) as favorable reviews and word of mouth about his latest animated feature, Fixed, continue to spread online. Adding to the praise for his R-rated “Lady and the Tramp meets Shaving Private Ryan” animated comedy, Tartakovsky is making headlines for his next project, Heist Safari, a high-octane animated action comedy telling the story of three frog brothers who rob a bank. According to the project’s logline, Heist Safari, “Seems simple enough, but the execution is special as !#&$??!!!!”

Heist Safari comes to Adult Swim one year after the concept was pitched on stage at Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Recently, while speaking at the Cartoon Network panel, Tartakovsky said, “It feels like when I was younger, I feel like that energy makes me still want to do new things,” regarding his restored desire to create off-the-wall animation.

Here’s the official synopsis for Genndy Tartakovsky’s Fixed, courtesy of Netflix:

“From visionary director Genndy Tartakovsky comes Fixed, an adult animated comedy about Bull, an average, all-around good dog who discovers he’s going to be neutered in the morning! As the gravity of this life-altering event sets in, Bull realizes he needs one last adventure with his pack of best friends as these are the last 24 hours with his balls! What could go wrong…?” The movie features the voices of Adam Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, Bobby Moynihan, Beck Bennett, Michelle Buteau, and River Gallo.

As a staple of the animation industry, Genndy Tartakovsky’s talents extend beyond the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Dexter’s Laboratory, and Primal. He’s the creator, producer, and director of Samurai Jack, a producer on Star Wars: Clone Wars, and creator of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, a dark fantasy adventure series about a team of ancestral heroes charged with protecting the world from an ominous force, and their awakening comes all too soon.

While most creators tend to play it safe, Genndy Tartakovsky continues to push the boundaries of animation by introducing characters and stories that give us pause (positive). We’re excited to learn more about Heist Safari. How about you? Let us know in the comments section below.