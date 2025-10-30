Movie News

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation are bringing Hello Kitty to the big screen

By
Posted 3 hours ago
hello kittyhello kitty

Alright, JoBlo readers, this is the one you’ve all been waiting for. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema are developing a big-screen adaptation of the popular Japanese character Hello Kitty. On the official Warner Bros. Instagram, the studio announced that they will be releasing the all-new animated feature film on July 21, 2028. The Warners Instagram page showcased a short video of the Hello Kitty character on the studio lot, happily waving, before zooming in on the famous water tower to show a pretty pink bowtie on the iconic WB shield.

The caption for the post read, “Hello Hollywood. HelloKittyMovie is coming to theaters July 21, 2028!” This new project will come from director Leo Matsuda. The script will be written by Wicked screenwriter Dana Fox, and Beau Flynn is on board to produce the project, while Shelby Thomas will oversee it for Flynn Picture Company. There is no word yet on the plot, but it will no doubt be adorable.

Shintaro Tsuji, the founder of Sanrio, the company that launched the character, expressed his excitement that the character was being developed for a film back in 2019, “I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut. Hello Kitty has long been a symbol of friendship and we hope this film will only serve to grow that circle of friendship around the world.”

According to Wikipedia, “Originally, Hello Kitty was only marketed towards a child and preteen audience. In the 1990s, the target market for Hello Kitty was broadened to include teenagers and adults as a retro brand. Marketing to those who could not get Hello Kitty merchandise as children, and those who fondly remember items they had, Sanrio began selling Hello Kitty branded products such as purses and laptops. The 1994–1996 Face series was the first to be designed specifically for mature consumers.

The Hello Kitty brand rose to greater prominence internationally during the late 1990s. At that time, several celebrities, such as Mariah Carey, had adopted Hello Kitty as a fashion statement. New products featuring the character were made available in a large variety of American department stores.”

Source: THR
Tags: ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
3,020 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Warner Bros. Animation News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 1 week ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 3 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?