Wicked: For Good earns strong first reactions

One of the biggest gambles in terms of movies last year was definitely Jon M. Chu’s Wicked. The first of a two-part adaptation of the hit Broadway play, it boasted a massive budget, and its success rested on the shoulders of Cynthia Erivo — untested as far as blockbusters go — and Ariana Grande, who is pop royalty but was an unproven draw in movies. Of course, it wound up being one of the biggest hits of the year, grossing a whopping $756 million worldwide.

The good news for Universal, the company that made it, is that by the time it hit theaters, Chu was putting the finishing touches on the second part — Wicked: For Good — which is set to hit theaters on November 21st, exactly one year (minus a day) after the first one made its debut.

Last night, the movie had its first screenings, and the reactions are overwhelmingly positive. Here are a few:

#WickedForGood



All Good Deeds Go Rewarded in Wicked: For Good. It’s an epic and heartbreakingly tender conclusion to one of the most dynamic friendships in pop culture history. There’s a lot for fans of the Broadway show to love with butterfly kiss sized surprises in store. pic.twitter.com/lTVqbZfawH — Destiny Jackson (@DestinyDreadful) October 28, 2025

Get ready because #WickedForGood exceeds all expectations. Jon M. Chu is a genius in the way he brings this to a close. Elphaba and Glinda’s stories are expanded, and leave you with an emotional gut punch at the end. Cynthia Erivo is magnificent, but get ready for Ariana Grande… pic.twitter.com/rozw66JyEo — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) October 28, 2025

Embargo up? #WickedForGood delivers in every way possible. The new original songs…life changing! They will melt your heart in ways you can’t even imagine. Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande have cemented their places in history, this is truly an unmissable sequel. pic.twitter.com/uFlLRRMV5z — ada enechi (@adaenechi) October 28, 2025

Wicked part 1 and 2 were filmed back-to-back so let’s not be so surprised that the social reactions are so positive. This take that #WickedForGood wasn’t going to be a huge Oscars contender like the first was just a coping mechanism. That said, the hype is real! pic.twitter.com/hMr6lPzcj2 — Nick Zednik (@NickZednik) October 28, 2025

#WickedForGood flies high. Jon M. Chu helms an emotionally timely piece that deepens every spell cast by the first film. No surprise, Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande are SPECTACULAR (again). You're NOT ready for the “For Good” duet. A heartfelt end to Oz’s greatest friendship. pic.twitter.com/GaukWGJdzz — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) October 28, 2025

With buzz like that, it seems likely that Wicked will be able to match the first movie’s success at the box office. But will it be as successful in terms of awards? Let’s not forget that the original earned a massive ten Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Best Actress (for Erivo), and Best Supporting Actress (for Grande). Many believed the only reason it didn’t sweep the Oscars and Globes was that the various voting branches were waiting to award the sequel — much like what happened with The Lord of the Rings when The Return of the King swept the Oscars in 2003.

Of course, the risk is that the sequel won’t measure up to the original, but the buzz suggests that’s not much of a worry. Whatever the case, it’s certainly good news for theater owners, who are desperate for a box office hit.