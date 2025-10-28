Wicked: For Good earns strong first reactions

One of the biggest gambles in terms of movies last year was definitely Jon M. Chu’s Wicked. The first of a two-part adaptation of the hit Broadway play, it boasted a massive budget, and its success rested on the shoulders of Cynthia Erivo — untested as far as blockbusters go — and Ariana Grande, who is pop royalty but was an unproven draw in movies. Of course, it wound up being one of the biggest hits of the year, grossing a whopping $756 million worldwide.
The good news for Universal, the company that made it, is that by the time it hit theaters, Chu was putting the finishing touches on the second part — Wicked: For Good — which is set to hit theaters on November 21st, exactly one year (minus a day) after the first one made its debut.
Last night, the movie had its first screenings, and the reactions are overwhelmingly positive. Here are a few:
With buzz like that, it seems likely that Wicked will be able to match the first movie’s success at the box office. But will it be as successful in terms of awards? Let’s not forget that the original earned a massive ten Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Best Actress (for Erivo), and Best Supporting Actress (for Grande). Many believed the only reason it didn’t sweep the Oscars and Globes was that the various voting branches were waiting to award the sequel — much like what happened with The Lord of the Rings when The Return of the King swept the Oscars in 2003.
Of course, the risk is that the sequel won’t measure up to the original, but the buzz suggests that’s not much of a worry. Whatever the case, it’s certainly good news for theater owners, who are desperate for a box office hit.