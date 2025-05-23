Jamie Bernadette shares bloody images from the set of Hennesy House Murders

Since making her screen debut as a dancer in an episode of the TV series Tell Me You Love Me in 2007, actress Jamie Bernadette has racked up over 100 acting credits – and along the way, she has developed a large following within the horror community due to her roles in films like Son of Sam, Nightstalker, Reel Evil, Axeman, The Bunnyman Massacre, The 6th Friend, Face of Evil, Elder Island, American Satan, 4/20 Massacre, The Bone Box, Axeman at Cutters Creek, Jurassic Domination, Dead by Dawn, Ash and Bone, Cold Blows the Wind, A Deadly Ride, End Times, and more – including, and perhaps most notably, I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu. Bernadette recently wrapped up her work on another horror feature called Hennesy House Murders , which was filmed at the historic Dunnington Mansion in Farmville, Virginia, which is said to be “one of Virginia’s most haunting landmarks.” To mark the occasion, she sent us a batch of bloody behind-the-scenes images, and you can check them out at the bottom of this article!

Produced by the Outer Banks-based company Rayolight Productions, Hennesy House Murders follows the crew of a popular ghost-hunting TV show as they investigate the infamous “Hennesy House,” only to find themselves face-to-face with horrors far beyond their expectations. A press release lets us know, “The Dunnington Mansion, a once-grand estate now fallen into elegant decay, provided the perfect eerie backdrop for the story. With crumbling corridors, shadow-drenched staircases, and a history that practically breathes through the walls, the mansion became more than a location—it became a character.” Filming consisted almost entirely of night shoots at the mansion and lasted for two weeks, “immersing cast and crew in the chilling atmosphere.”

Director Raymond Wallace provided the following statement: “ We couldn’t have asked for a better setting. Dunnington Mansion gave us everything we needed—a great location, with unique architectural features, and that sense of real, lived-in mystery. The footage we captured there is some of the best we’ve ever produced. ” Executive Producer Sam Cortez added, “ A large portion of our cast and crew came from the Outer Banks, and it was incredible to bring that talent to such a unique location. There’s something special about combining the history of this place with a fresh, terrifying story. ” The filmmakers are hoping to hold a premiere screening of Hennesy House Murders on the Outer Banks later this year.

Bernadette is said to have delivered “a performance filled with grit and fear” in the film.

Does Hennesy House Murders sound interesting to you? Check out the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.