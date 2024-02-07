Henry Cavill says he’s not a fan of sex scenes in movies and TV

Henry Cavill says that he’s not a fan of sex scenes in movies and television, arguing that our imaginations will always be better.

Sex scenes in movies and television have come under fire more often recently, and it turns out that you can count Henry Cavill among those who aren’t a fan of them.

Henry Cavill appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast alongside Argylle director Matthew Vaughn, where he admitted that he feels sex scenes should be left to our imaginations.

“ I don’t understand them, I’m not a fan, ” Cavill said. “ I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they’re overused these days. It’s when you have a sense where you’re going, ‘Is this really necessary or is it just people with less clothing on?’ And that’s when you start to get more uncomfortable and you’re thinking, ‘There’s not a performance here, there’s not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie.’ “

Cavill noted that “ sex scenes can be great in a movie and can really help with the storytelling, ” but that “ most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it. So it can be a little bit of a cop out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you’re going, ‘Okay, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of, ‘oh naked person, great.’ “

Henry Cavill can currently be seen starring in Argylle, which stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, a reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books — which center on secret agent Argylle (Cavill) and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate — begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Sam Rockwell also stars as Aiden, a cat-allergic spy who races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur. Argylle is now playing in theaters, so be sure to check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

Do you agree with Henry Cavill? Are sex scenes largely unnecessary in most movies and TV shows these days?