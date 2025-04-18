Horror Movie News

Him: teaser trailer drops for Jordan Peele-produced sports horror film

By
Posted 6 hours ago
A teaser trailer has been released for the Jordan Peele-produced horror film Him, starring Tyriq Withers and Marlon WayansA teaser trailer has been released for the Jordan Peele-produced horror film Him, starring Tyriq Withers and Marlon Wayans

Back in 2022, Get Out, Us, and Nope writer/director Jordan Peele‘s production company Monkeypaw Productions acquired the genre film pitch Goat from writers Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, the plan being that Peele would be producing Goat as part of Monkeypaw’s overall deal with Universal Pictures. The sports-related horror project made its way through production under the title Him last year, and now a teaser trailer has dropped online! You can check it out in the embed above. Him is set to reach theatres on September 19, 2025.

Justin Tipping – who made his feature directorial debut with the 2016 drama Kicks – directed the film and did some work on the script, with lead roles going to Marlon Wayans (Scary Movie), Tyriq Withers (The Game), and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems).

Him has the following synopsis: Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback, has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma. Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White, a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White. But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for. Withers plays Cameron, with Wayans as Isaiah and Fox as Elsie.

A press release notes that “the film features a dynamic supporting cast including alternative comedy legend Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director) and Australian comic Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts.”

Writers Akers and Bronkie previously created the Facebook Watch series Limetown, which starred Jessica Biel. Since making Kicks, Tipping has gone on to direct episodes of multiple TV shows, including Black Monday, The Chi, Dear White People, Dare Me, Twenties, Run the World, Flatbush Misdemeanors, and Joe vs. Carole.

Peele is producing Him with Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, and Jamal Watson. David Kern and Kate Oh serve as executive producers. Universal EVP Production Development Sara Scott and Director of Development Tony Ducret are overseeing the project for the studio. The film has been rated R for strong/bloody violence, language throughout, sexual material, nudity and some drug use.

What did you think of the Him teaser trailer? Are you looking forward to this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Him

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor

Favorite Movies

The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes

Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,223 Articles Published

Latest Goat News

See More

Latest Horror News

What did you think of Sinners? After you check out the new Ryan Coogler / Michael B. Jordan movie, share your thoughts on it right here!What did you think of Sinners? After you check out the new Ryan Coogler / Michael B. Jordan movie, share your thoughts on it right here!

Horror Movie News

What Did You Think of Sinners?

Posted 1 hour ago
What did you think of Sinners? After you check out the new Ryan Coogler / Michael B. Jordan movie, share your thoughts on it right here!
Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Accountant 2
  3. Havoc
  4. Sinners
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!