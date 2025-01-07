Holes TV series being developed for Disney+

Are you ready for a Holes TV series? No? Well, that’s too damn bad! According to Variety, a TV series based on the best-selling book by Louis Sachar has been ordered to pilot at Disney+.

The original Holes novel follows “ the story of Stanley Yelnats, an unlucky boy who is sent to a juvenile detention camp for a crime he did not commit. Now incarcerated at Camp Green Lake, Stanley is forced to spend his days digging holes in a dry lake bed. But as the story unfolds, Stanley discovers that both his own story and the story of his family are more connected to Camp Green Lake than he could have ever imagined. ” The book was previously adapted into a feature film in 2003, which starred Shia LaBeouf, Sigourney Weaver, Henry Winkler, Patricia Arquette, Jon Voight, and Tim Blake Nelson.

In this new TV series reimagining, “ a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose. “

Drew Goddard will executive produce through his Goddard Textiles banner alongside Sarah Esberg. “ My mom’s been a schoolteacher for her whole life and, as such, she’s served as a de facto book scout for Goddard Textiles, ” Goddard said. “ She always knows what ‘the kids’ are into long before everyone else does. ‘Holes’ was the first book she suggested to me – this was back in the late ‘90s – and she was positive it was going to be a phenomenon. It feels good to bring it full circle for Mrs. Goddard and her sixth grade class. ” Alina Mankin (Lodge 49) will serve as writer and executive producer on the series, with Liz Phang (Yellowjackets) set as showrunner and executive producer. “ They’ve done a wonderful job capturing Louis Sachar’s unique spirit, ” Goddard said. “ To say much more about what they have in store would spoil all the fun. “

Goddard’s next major project is the next installment of The Matrix franchise, which he will write, direct, and produce. Despite his mysterious social media post, Will Smith won’t be starring in the new film.