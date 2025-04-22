Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant, and Shay Rudolph grab a shovel to lead the Disney+ series Holes

An episodic adaptation of a Disney live-action classic is coming to Disney+, and today, news outlets have unearthed new additions to the cast. According to reports, Greg Kinnear (Mystery Men, Little Miss Sunshine), Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live, Human Resources), and Shay Rudolph (The Baby-Sitters Club, Lethal Weapon) will grab a shovel for Disney’s Holes TV series, based on Louis Sachar’s 1998 book. Jac Schaeffer, creator of WandaVision and Agatha All Along, has been tapped to direct the pilot for Holes.

The trio helps lead the cast, which includes Flor Delis Alicea (Love the Skin You’re In, Seashells), Anire Kim Amoda (The Penguin, The Snare), Noah Cottrell (The Spiderwick Chronicles, Skyscraper), Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke (City on Fire, He Went That Way), and Maeve Press (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Too Many Buddhas).

Liz Phang is the showrunner, while Alina Mankin pens the screenplay for Holes. According to reports, Holes “follows Hayley (Rudolph), a teenage girl sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden (Kinnear) forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.”

Official descriptions say Greg Kinnear plays The Warden, the boss at Camp Yucca, with a flair for manipulation and getting the upper hand on his campers. He has created a camp ideology to explain the virtue of having girls dig holes, but this is actually a ruse; he is really forcing the girls to labor for a mysterious purpose.

Aidy Bryant plays Sissy, who is overflowing with camp counselor energy. She seems like a trustworthy big sister figure to the girls, but as a true believer of The Warden’s philosophy, her allegiance lies with him.

Shay Rudolph plays Hayley, who arrives at Camp Yucca after being wrongly accused. She’s full of heart and tired of her family’s belief that fate is fixed; her arrival will inject new hope and optimism into her campmates.

Disney’s Holes TV series is a revamped version of Louis Sachar’s 1998 novel. Andrew Davis directed a feature-length adaptation of Holes in 2003, starring Shia LaBeouf, Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight, and Tim Blake Nelson. Davis’ satirical desert adventure is a beloved gem of early 2000s cinema, and Phang’s version stands to reintroduce audiences to an updated version with new twists.

Are you a fan of Holes? Heh. Did you watch the Shia LaBeouf version of the story? What do you think about Greg Kinnear playing the Warden in Holes? Let us know in the comments section below.