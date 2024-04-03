A new Matrix movie is in development with The Cabin in the Woods filmmaker Drew Goddard at the helm

A new movie in the Matrix franchise is in the works at Warner Bros. with The Cabin in the Woods filmmaker Drew Goddard at the controls.

Whoa! A new Matrix movie is in the works, with The Cabin in the Woods filmmaker Drew Goddard sorting red and blue pills for another chapter in the legendary action science-fiction franchise Lana and Lilly Wachowski created. Obviously, Warner Bros. is the studio with Lana Wachowski as an executive producer. Goddard is dialing in as the project’s director and writer. However, it remains uncertain if Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, and Jada Pinkett Smith will return for the next series installment.

“Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” said Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures President of Production. “The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio.”

“It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world,” Goddard remarked.

In addition to directing and writing the new Matrix movie, Goddard will produce alongside his partner Sarah Esberg through their Goddard Textiles studio. Goddard’s directing credits include the 2011 horror satire The Cabin in the Woods and the ensemble crime thriller Bad Times at the El Royale, starring Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, and more. On the writing side of the spectrum, Goddard penned 22 episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 22 episodes of Angel, nine episodes of Lost, and features like The Martian and World War Z. He’s also the driving force behind Netflix’s Daredevil series, starring Charlie Cox as the Man Without Fear, Matt Murdock.

