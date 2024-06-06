Carrie-Anne Moss on the legacy of The Matrix 25 years later

Maybe the Matrix can’t tell you who you are but Carrie-Anne Moss can tell you the impact it had. It’s kind of hard to believe that The Matrix came out 25 years ago, redefining special effects and bringing action flicks into the 21st century both visually and narratively. The sequels didn’t get close to living up to the original but the 1999 film remains a truly groundbreaking essential.

A quarter-century after it became one of the biggest pop culture topics in the world, Carrie-Anne Moss – who played Trinity to Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus – reflected on the legacy of The Matrix, saying, “It was such a unique film at that time. I’d love to pick it apart a little bit more now that I have a bit more wisdom behind me. But I don’t really think about it. I mean, I will see things and think, Wow, that really reminds me of The Matrix. But that’s been happening since the beginning. Seventy commercials doing bullet time, remember? Cartoons were doing bullet time. Sometimes I watch shows with my kids and they’re making a spoof of me, Keanu, and Laurence. And I’m like, Oh my gosh, that’s hilarious.”

It hasn’t been all that long since we got the last Matrix movie – and another is on the way – but Moss would like to dissect the middle works, Reloaded and Revolutions (both 2003), so she can grasp the concepts a little better. “There are a few things in there that I understand, but I just want to watch it again. I looked back at everything, you know, jumping in for sure. And yet it was like a starting point that was so brand new and so different. It almost feels like it didn’t happen. For so many years apart, it was such a surprise. And then it was such a joy to be a part of it and to do it, and it’s over and done. And you’re just like, Oh, wow, I did that.”

With four Oscars, The Matrix was one of the winningest films of the 72nd Academy Awards (topped only by Best Picture winner American Beauty), nabbing Best Visual Effects, Best Editing and the two sound categories. No doubt it was one of the most influential movies of the decade; it, too, remains a fan favorite, ranking #1 on our recent poll of the best movies of 1999.

What are your memories of The Matrix when it came out in 1999? Are you a fan of any of the sequels? Let us know below!