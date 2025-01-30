Will Smith’s Matrix tease is revealed to be a new music video for his single Beautiful Scars

Earlier this month, Will Smith posted a cryptic video that harkens back to the original Matrix film. In the video, a typed message tells Will to “wake up.” The message reads, “What would the Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo?” The video then reveals that the Matrix has him, leading fans to believe Smith is leading the next film in the Matrix franchise. Speculation from fans ran wild after this tease and many wondered if Smith was about to announce that he will be starring in a new possible Matrix sequel. Not long after, Insiders had confirmed that Will Smith will not be starring in the new Matrix movie.

Rolling Stone reports that a new teaser with Smith and Big Sean teased that the new project is for a music video for Will’s newly released single “Beautiful Scars.” The teaser recreates the iconic “red pill/blue pill” scene from The Matrix with Big Sean inhabiting the Morpheus role while Will is the naive Mr. Anderson. Big Sean explains that Smith has one big regret in his career (then says, “Maybe two” — in reference to the infamous Oscars slap). He then offers Will the red or blue pill. One will keep everything the same, while one will give him a chance to play Neo. Will defiantly takes both and the video for “Beautiful Scars” is teased to drop on the 30th of this month.

Now, ScreenRant has revealed an image on their social media that comes from the new video with Smith dressed as Neo from The Matrix and Big Sean at his side as Morpheus. The image sports Will as Neo holding up the red pill, while Big Sean’s Morpheus holds up the blue pill and the color grading sports that signature Matrix green tint. ScreenRant’s post revealed the image as the “Beautiful Scars” video is set to premiere sometime today. The post’s caption simply reads, “Will Smith becomes Neo from #TheMatrix for his new music video.”

The song itself made its debut on Will’s YouTube page yesterday and it is very reflective of his recent public fallout. Will’s raps sport some of his usual boasting lyrics about his stature but admits that he is flawed and he’s been doing some inner work, which leads to some positive affirmations that he wishes everyone to believe about themselves to empower them.