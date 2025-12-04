A new Men in Black film is in development with Bad Boys For Life scribe Chris Bremner penning the screenplay

Here we go again! Sony Pictures is ready to polish its Ray-Ban collection and charge its neuralyzer because a new Men in Black film is in development at the studio. According to Deadline, Bad Boys For Life writer Chris Bremner will write the screenplay for the next chapter of the sci-fi comedy franchise.

Does Bremner’s script include Will Smith’s Agent J?

Plot details remain a mystery. However, Deadline says that once Bremner completes his script, original franchise star Will Smith will be the first to read it, with the studio hoping that he’ll reprise his role as Agent J. There are no details concerning how the character would return. In other words, we don’t know if he’d feature prominently or act as a guest star in a “pass the torch” capacity. However things shake out, the plan is to have Agent J be a part of the first draft. If Smith likes what he reads, it would be up to him to decide if he’d like to reprise the iconic role.

While this is potentially exciting, the studio insists that Smith is not attached to the project at this time. Only after he reads the script and goes through the negotiation process will we know more.

How successful is Sony’s Men in Black franchise?

Despite the last film in the franchise, Men in Black: International, which starred Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, not being nearly as successful as the core franchise, Men in Black remains a popular and lucrative property for Sony. The studio’s Men in Black franchise launched with the first film in 1997, followed by two direct sequels and the International reboot in 2019. All told, the Men in Black film franchise has earned $1.904 billion worldwide, which explains why Sony is looking to revisit the well.

Chris Bremner is a hot ticket in Hollywood after writing the past two Bad Boys films that have earned a collective $837.1 million at the global box office. He’s also the writer of Will Smith’s upcoming action vehicle Fast & Loose.

What do you think about Sony wanting to make another Men in Black movie? Should Will Smith return as Agent J or should Bremner move on from the character? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.