Horrified: Julie Benz plays a down-on-her-luck scream queen in horror comedy

Posted 7 hours ago
Julie Benz is set to star as a scream queen who has to take on a pig-masked killer in the horror comedy HorrifiedJulie Benz is set to star as a scream queen who has to take on a pig-masked killer in the horror comedy Horrified

Julie Benz made her screen acting debut in the 1990 Dario Argento / George A. Romero anthology film Two Evil Eyes, appearing in the Argento half of the movie. Since then, she has racked up almost 100 additional credits, appearing in Satan’s School for Girls, Roswell, Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteenth, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Supernatural, Rambo, Saw V, Punisher War Zone, Desperate Housewives, Locusts: The 8th Plague, Dexter, 8MM 2, Defiance, The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, Havenhurst, Hawaii Five-0, V.C. Andrews’ Heaven, Foster Boy, Gold Digger Killer, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Love, Victor, among many other things. Now, Deadline reports that Benz has signed on to star in the horror comedy Horrified, where she’ll be playing a down-on-her-luck scream queen.

Joining Benz in the cast are Busy Philipps (Mean Girls), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), and Jim Rash (The Way Way Back).

The feature debut of writer/director Michael Zara, who was a writer on three seasons of the TNT series Major Crimes, Horrified begins when a down-on-her-luck scream queen (Benz) returns to the horror convention circuit for fast cash, only to find the pig-masked killer from her old franchise weaponizing her cult legacy against her friends and fans, forcing her to confront past demons and fight for survival in a blood-soaked slasher showdown. Sounds like a good time to me!

Zara provided the following statement: “The idea for Horrified came to me over twelve years ago while I was attending a Midwest horror convention, so finally seeing it become a reality with a killer (pun intended) cast and producing team is truly thrilling.

Horrified is being produced by Randy Wayne and Talia Bella of Rebellium Films. Zara is also producing through his company Ghost Bunni, in association with arts charity Art of Elysium, EB Studios, and producer Daniel Hall. Benz, Philipps, and Perlman serve as executive producers alongside Tom Biolchini. Carl Reid and Enrico Natale of Redbird Entertainment are co-producers. Filming is expected to take place this summer.

Does Horrified seem interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Julie Benz horror comedy by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
