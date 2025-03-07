Sean Evans calls Hot Ones the “best dumb idea ever” on 10th anniversary

This camera, this camera or this camera, tell us what you have going on. For the past 10 years for Sean Evans, it’s been Hot Ones, the internet show where he sits down with celebrity guests (or animated ducks) to not only interview them but see just how far they can get up the Scoville scale. It’s such a simple premise but there really are only so many shows that can make Jennifer Lawrence puke.

Sean Evans has now been the host of Hot Ones for over 360 episodes, claiming to have chowed down on around 30,000 wings. So how did it come about? As he told Variety, “The intention behind it was to try to disrupt the PR-driven flight pattern that so often celebrity guests naturally have when they’re doing a press tour. So, we were like, well, what could we do to disrupt that? And his solve for that was have them eat increasingly spicy chicken wings, and it was just the best dumb idea ever. I immediately recognized its potential. And when we began shooting episodes, it wasn’t a huge hit at first, but I could see the way that people would come alive — Machine Gun Kelly doing laps around the studio and standing on the table. I’d never seen anything like that while we were shooting it. So, I always knew that once there was some sort of discovery event with the show that people would like it, and it turns out that that impulse was the right one.”

Hot Ones is one of the most successful interview shows to break the traditional format, with First We Feast claiming 14.5 million followers as of publication. And since the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach (and The Last Dab the fastest way back out), it has resulted in some of the most unique celebrity interviews ever – we’re looking at you, Conan!

Hot Ones is on the cusp of its 10-year anniversary, having debuted in March 2015 with rapper Tony Yayo. The most recent episode featured Bill Murray, who remained stoic throughout the entire gauntlet.

Are you a fan of Hot Ones? Who do you want to see appear on the show who has yet to?