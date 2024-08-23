Donald Duck appears on a special episode of Hot Ones to celebrate 90 years of ruffling feathers at Disney

My favorite classic Disney character, Donald Duck, is celebrating his 90th birthday by joining Sean Evans for a special episode of First We Feast‘s Hot Ones, the online interview show with hot questions and even hotter wings. If you’re concerned about cannibalism, fear not! Sean and the fine folks at First We Feast serve cauliflower wings instead of cooked chicken for this unique interview, which features a fully animated Donald Duck taking on the Wings of Death!

Sean serves Donald’s wings with Disney-themed sauces to make the interview more special, including spicy flavors inspired by Alice in Wonderland‘s Queen of Hearts, Sleeping Beauty‘s Maleficent, Hades from Hercules, and Powerline from A Goofy Movie. Donald confirms that his long-time partner in animated crime, Daisy Duck, put him up to the challenge. As Donald’s Odd Couple pal Mickey Mouse watches from the sidelines, a prideful Donald starts scarfing wings with ease, as overconfident as ever.

In the video, Donald talks about starring in his first project, “The Wise Little Hen,” which I totally remember from my childhood, and now I’m having flashbacks. “Well, my first job was on The Wise Little Hen but they noticed how good I was, so I got bigger parts. I was even more popular than certain so-called celebrities who shall remain nameless,” Donald said before the camera pans to Mickey standing nearby.

Donald then explains to Sean that his talent was too big to be contained in shorts, so Disney needed to bump him up to starring roles. After getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (which Donald paid for), Donald gobbles down a generously-sauced wing that makes his feathers stand on end. Then comes Maleficent’s Fury, this episode’s equivalent to the deadly (and often defeating) Da Bomb Beyond Insanity sauce that has felled so many celebrities of Hot Ones’ past.

Donald Duck’s Hot Ones interview is one of many ways Disney plans to celebrate the classic character’s 90th birthday. If you visit one of Disney’s global parks, you’ll find unique anniversary apparel sold within the parks. Retailers that stock Disney products could also carry some of this limited-time merchandise, but you’ll need to act fast.