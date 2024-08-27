Beetlejuice sits in the hot seat for a Hot Ones parody hosted by Michael Keaton

The Ghost with the Most tries to choke down wings with ghost pepper on them as he sits in the hot seat for a parody on the popular online interview show Hot Ones. Hot Ones is a mini-talk show that took off in popularity with its fun format of host Sean Evans getting celebrities to sit down and answer ten well-thought questions as they try to challenge their stomachs by eating chicken wings with sauce that get increasingly and unforgivingly hotter as the interview moves along.

While Hot Ones has had a recent sketch-like episode with Donald Duck appearing as a guest, as he celebrates 90 years of his character, this new short parody from Warner Bros. is not an official episode. However, it is very closely copied to mimic the whole look of one (although, the host and guest eat ribs here as opposed to wings) and is titled Not Ones. Instead of Sean Evans hosting, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton attempts to interview Beetlejuice (here it’s spelled with the in-movie spelling ‘Betelgeuse’) and he’s finding out firsthand how difficult it is to deal with the paranormal being.

Keaton attempts to ask questions that inquire who Beetlejuice’s inspirations are, to which he amusingly replies, “Napoleon was a pal. [Justin] Bieber, of course, for obvious reasons…Caligula was a wild man, gotta say that.” At one point, Keaton asks how the ribs taste and Beetlejuice answers, “It’s eerily reminiscent of a guy I ate in Seattle.” Eventually, even the actor who portrays him can no longer stomach the character, and he just gives up on the interview altogether.