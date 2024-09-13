Netflix is reportedly in talks to conquer the Wings of Death with live shows of First We Feast’s Hot Ones

Welcome to Hot Ones, the show with hot questions and even hotter wings. Today, we’re joined by the popular streamer Netflix to announce that Buzzfeed is in talks with the platform to launch our clever YouTube interview show for a live, spicy presentation. No deals are in place, but the meticulously researched show putting guests through the Hot Ones gauntlet is in the early stages of negotiations.

According to Variety, the show’s regular host, Sean Evans, could host select episodes of the live Hot Ones show on Netflix. The outlet emphasizes that no deal is in place yet, with Buzzfeed and Netflix remaining mum about any plans.

In case you’re unfamiliar, First We Feast’s Hot Ones, hosted by Sean Evans, finds celebrities in the hot seat fielding carefully curated questions while dining on a serving platter of hot wings. The wings get hotter with each question, causing many guests to break down under the pressure of millions of Scoville units. The clever interview formula puts guests in an increasingly vulnerable state as Sean turns up the heat, with unpredictability being the name of the game. Many guests act like they’re hot shit at first, but as the heat increases, they eventually lose their cool. Well, unless you’re Charlize Theron, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Olsen, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Padma Lakshmi, Brie Larson, Lorde, or Jenna Ortega.

In a recent episode, Sean hosted Donald Duck for the iconic character’s 90th birthday. The episode features seamless Who Framed Roger Rabbit-style animation, with Donald reacting to each wing with extreme expressions and desperation as he climbs the ladder.

Netflix hosting Hot Ones for a live presentation is interesting, considering the project’s real-time approach. Part of the appeal of Hot Ones is watching the show at your leisure on YouTube, removing the need to sit down at a specific date and time. Is Hot Ones popular enough to get people in front of screens when the show goes live? What if a guest is late or needs to cancel? I have a lot of questions.

What do you think about Netflix and Hot Ones possibly partnering for a live show? Would you set a Google alert reminding you to tune in? Let us know in the comments below.