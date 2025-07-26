House on Eden Review: TikTok stars Kallmekris & CelinaSpookyBoo star in a chilling chapter for the found footage genre

At a time when negativity drives more engagement than genuine interest or admiration, hating on a phenomenon like influencer culture is low-hanging fruit. There is no shortage of obnoxious, clout-seeking personalities online, but others use their platform for comedy, creativity, and exploring the unknown. Kris Collins (@kallmekris) and Celina Myers (@celinaspookyboo) are best friends, bringing their unique (and endearing) chemistry to paranormal investigations and beyond. Together with their creative partner and friend Jason-Christopher Mayer (@jayjaymayedits), the trio pays tribute to found-footage movies like The Blair Witch Project, Creep, and Grave Encounters with Collins’ DIY horror film House on Eden.

Directed and written by Collins, who also stars alongside Myers and Mayer, House on Eden is a passion project turned spooky summer theatrical release. The trio brings their signature chemistry to a haunted and familiar premise. Shot, edited, and ad-libbed over a shockingly brief seven-day production, House on Eden features the triad visiting an abandoned house in the woods, suspected of being a hotbed for paranormal activity. Before long, malevolent forces beyond our comprehension infect the group, changing them and making them prisoners of a backwater rotten with damned residents and a twisted history.

In House on Eden, Collins, Myers, and Mayer play heightened versions of themselves, which could surprise established fans of their respective online spaces. They’re them, but not, which immediately caught me off guard. While Celina’s performance aligns more with her online persona, Collins positions herself as short-fused, opportunistic, and challenging. Mayer mostly goes with the flow, injecting humor where possible, and being a bit of a creeper with heart eyes for Collins. Seeing the group venture outside their comfort zone is refreshing, even if the bold swings don’t always connect.

Under Collins’ direction, House on Eden is shot with Hi8 cameras and eight-millimeter film, giving the movie a tactile, lived-in feel. Because the movie is found footage, you get a first-person perspective of the descent into madness. This effect adds realism to the events but also detracts from the fun, as I became ill from the jerky, tumbling camerawork. I’m someone who can tolerate found footage, with House on Eden being a rare exception. Still, it’s a case-by-case basis, so don’t let my experience deter you.

One of the film’s most significant highlights is the house that calls the trio to the black heart of a haunted backwoods. Scouted by Myers, the House on Eden gives me Resident Evil 7 vibes, feeling like the Baker family could emerge at any moment. Populated by nightmarish dolls (though I’m into that kind of thing), ornate furniture, creaking floors, and labyrinthine construction, the House on Eden is the film’s fourth primary character. I wouldn’t want to spend the night but participate in a seance or two for funsies, then split.

Never looking to reinvent the found footage wheel, House on Eden plays it safe by leaning on well-worn tropes and visuals. I commend the group for the film’s blink-and-you-missed-it production, though it could have used more time in the oven overall. While the improvised script gives the events a more natural feel, the film lacks real tension for much of the experience until unnatural events ratchet up the fear factor throughout the project’s final act.

As someone who would love to become a paranormal investigator (if I could afford it), I like the triumvirate’s use of investigative devices like the Alice box, conjuration, and flashing cat balls. These elements make the scenario feel like anyone could find themselves trapped in the House of Eden. I would expect more self-preservation from a group of seasoned ghost hunters, but possession by proxy is a great reason to ignore warning signs and abandon reason. It’s frustrating to watch the trio pick at the scab of their predicament, but what choice do you have when an ancient entity wants to become your puppetmaster?

What House of Eden lacks in originality, it makes up for in atmosphere and personality. It’s heartening to watch the trio pour themselves into this project, as they all have a clear and present passion for the paranormal arena. I would gladly watch another offering from the group, especially if they tackle the material with foreknowledge of spilling blood on the silver screen instead of posting the presentation to YouTube as initially intended.

I suspect House on Eden will delight fans of the trio’s online work, though hard-nosed horror fans and influencer haters could find themselves outside the summoning circle. I respect the hustle surrounding House on Eden, and the elements to enjoy outshine the film’s rough edges and all-too-familiar story beats. If I’ve learned one thing from watching Kris and Celina throughout the years, it is that they can and will always surprise you. To underestimate what they’re capable of doing next would be as unwise as ignoring the warning signs of a paranormal investigation gone tits up.

Kris Collins BELOW AVERAGE 5