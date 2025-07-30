House on Eden Interview: Kris Collins, Celina Myers, and Jason-Christopher Mayer talk creepy dolls and found footage horror

Paranormal investigations aren’t for the timid. You need a steel spine and determination to poke and prod at the unknown, and three YouTube and TikTok sensations—Kris Collins (@Kallmekris), Celina Myers (@CelinaSpookyBoo), and Jason-Christopher Mayer (@jayjaymay)—are about to do just that for their creepy found-footage horror film House on Eden. We enjoyed discussing House on Eden with the trio, touching on everything from Celina’s cursed doll collection to the group stepping outside their comfort zones for horror’s sake.

Shot, edited, and ad-libbed over a shockingly brief seven-day production, House on Eden features the triad visiting an abandoned house in the woods, suspected of being a hotbed for paranormal activity. Before long, malevolent forces beyond our comprehension infect the group, changing them and making them prisoners of a backwater rotten with damned residents and a twisted history.

During our interview, Kris, Celina, and Jason-Christopher discuss the origin of House on Eden, the methodology of their brainstorming sessions, scouting the film’s sinister location, how much they’re prepared to handle during real-world paranormal encounters, and playing alternate versions of themselves in the movie. We also ask the group which established horror franchises they’d like to participate in, if there’s any paranormal investigation equipment they want to get their hands on, and what lies ahead after the film’s release.

We reviewed House on Eden, saying the elements to enjoy outshine the film’s rough edges and all-too-familiar story beats. While hardcore horror fans could find aspects of the film lacking, the trio’s passion for the genre is evident. Existing fans of the trio’s online shenanigans will delight in seeing their favorite personalities get spooky for one of their most elaborate investigations yet.

House on Eden is in theaters now.