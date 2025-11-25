Glen Powell prunes branches of his family tree to get his inheritance in the new trailer for How to Make a Killing

Glen Powell may not be getting the response to The Running Man in theaters as he may have hoped, but he will soon be back on the big screen this February with How to Make a Killing — a new dark comedy from A24. How to Make a Killing comes from director John Patton Ford and stars Powell with a number of recognizable names to fill out the cast, which includes Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace and Ed Harris. A24 has just released the trailer to the film, which some have reported to have already seen before some screenings of The Running Man.

How to Make a Killing originally sported the title Huntington and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “is inspired by director Robert Hamer’s 1949 British crime movie Kind Hearts and Coronets.” The official synopsis reads, “Disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, blue-collar Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell) will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way.” The script for the film was originally on the Black List back in 2014, and it would be known under another title — Rothchild. At the time, Shia LaBeouf and Mel Gibson had been attached to star in the project for director Jon S. Baird.

Powell recently spoke with THR on his excitement about How to Make a Killing and talked about the title change, saying, “There’s going to be a new title that we will probably be debuting here in the next few weeks. But the movie is fantastic, and John Patton Ford is a great filmmaker. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Meanwhile, you can still catch Powell in The Running Man in theaters. Our Chris Bumbray had a bit of a mixed reaction to the Edgar Wright film, saying in his review, “Wright is a great director, though sometimes his movies don’t quite land for me. Maybe it’s because they’re so stuffed and frantic that they can be overwhelming. It took me several repeat viewings to come around to Scott Pilgrim, and perhaps the same will be true here. Even so, the flaws are outweighed by the sheer craft and spectacle on display. It might not have landed exactly how I hoped, but The Running Man is still a must-see—and one many will love.”

How to Make a Killing hits theaters on February 20, 2026.