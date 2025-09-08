Howard Stern pranks listeners of his show into thinking he had left SiriusXM

Fans of shock jock, Howard Stern, almost got a rude awakening this morning as the host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen, had seemingly started hosting a new show during Stern’s 7 a.m. time slot on his SiriusXM channel. Cohen broke the news that he would be taking over Stern’s station and it will be rebranded Andy 100. Multiple news outlets, including major names like CNBC, Variety and the Associated Press, had reported on Stern’s leaving his show.

According to CNN, Cohen would only be on the air for around ten minutes when Stern appeared and revealed that the whole thing was an elaborate prank. The Radio DJ criticized news reports about his status with his SiriusXM contract while he was on Summer hiatus, calling the inaccurate reports “bad rumors.” While Stern was making a joke out of the reports of his leaving, this practical joke is being done at a time when Stern has to decide whether or not he wants to renew the 5-year contract he signed in 2020.

Stern would joke, “What pisses me off is now I can’t leave. I’ve been thinking about retiring. Now I can’t.” Stern was set to make a statement on what his future with the company last week. However, he delayed it to today after falling ill. Stern has not revealed a definite answer yet as he is still in negotiations with SiriusXM, but he says the executives have been “fantastic” and he’s “very happy at Sirius.”

Howard Stern has been one of the most controversial – and revered – figures in the history of modern media. With a passion for the field as a child, Stern’s climb to the top of the radio world truly began in the ‘80s. And he did it off of his unique, button-pressing, FCC-clashing brand and humor: the boobs, the prank calls, the Wack Pack, all of it all made Howard Stern one of the most recognizable figures in all of media. And so as his markets grew and his written word topped the charts – but long before his first $500 million contract with Sirius – it was time for Stern to enter the movie business…with something a little more commercially viable than BUTT BONGO FIESTA.