Howard Stern stays on the air at Sirius after signing a new three-year deal

Contract Negotiations

The famous radio shock jock isn’t going anywhere just yet. This year saw Howard Stern at a contract renewal standoff with SiriusXM, where he has a show on his own channel. Stern would use the ongoing contract negotiations to play a prank on listeners this past fall when he had Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen start his show in Stern’s slot after the summer hiatus and announcing that Stern is no longer with the company. Multiple news outlets, including major names like CNBC, Variety and the Associated Press, had reported on Stern’s leaving his show.

Three More Years

Stern revealed the stunt was a criticism on news reports about his status with his SiriusXM contract while he was on Summer hiatus, calling the inaccurate reports “bad rumors.” The joke was being done at a time when Stern had to decide whether or not he wanted to renew the 5-year contract he signed in 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the standoff has ended, and Stern has now signed on with Sirius with a new three-year contract. Stern started his show this morning saying to his listeners,





I’m happy to announce that I’ve figured out a way to have it all. More free time, and continuing to be on the radio. So yes, we are coming back for three years.”

Stern would continue to say, “I love this company. I truly do. I feel very loyal to this company. They did want me to come back, and they said, whatever you want to do, we’ll do for you. Who says that to anybody? When does your boss say that?”

Who is Howard Stern?

Howard Stern has been one of the most controversial – and revered – figures in the history of modern media. With a passion for the field as a child, Stern’s climb to the top of the radio world truly began in the ‘80s. And he did it off of his unique, button-pressing, FCC-clashing brand and humor: the boobs, the prank calls, the Wack Pack, all of it made Howard Stern one of the most recognizable figures in all of media. He would even tell his story in the biopic Private Parts, in which he starred as himself. And so as his markets grew and his written word topped the charts – but long before his first $500 million contract with Sirius – it was time for Stern to enter the movie business…with something a little more commercially viable than BUTT BONGO FIESTA.



