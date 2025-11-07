Hunting Season: Mel Gibson uses a lawnmower to take out the bad guys in trailer for new action thriller

Mel Gibson is in the midst of shooting The Resurrection of the Christ, but before he delivers his follow-up to 2004 biblical epic, he’ll be taking out the bad guys in Hunting Season. Samuel Goldwyn Films has released a trailer for the action-thriller, which you can check out above.

The logline reads: “ When a mysterious young woman washes up on the bank of a local river, both the feisty twelve young girl who discovers her and the overprotective father are forever changed by the arrival of this mysterious stranger into their home, and by the ruthless drug lord who will stop at nothing to kill her once and for all. ” Raja Collins directed from the script by Adam Hampton. In addition to Gibson, the film stars Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf), Sofia Hublitz (Ozark), and Jordi Molla (Jack Ryan). It’s set to be released in theaters and on Digital/On Demand on December 5.

I did have a chuckle at Gibson’s character threatening one of the baddies with a lawnmower, which he has a little trouble starting… at least at first.

As for The Resurrection of the Christ, that film will actually be two films. The project will be split into two parts, with Part One set for release on March 26, 2027 (Good Friday), and Part Two will follow on May 6, 2027 (Ascension Day). Jim Caviezel was initially expected to return as Jesus, with some digital trickery being employed to de-age him, but as production began, it was revealed that the role would be recast. Jaakko Ohtonen (Vikings: Valhalla) will star as Jesus alongside Mariela Garriga (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning) as Mary Magdalene.

Gibson has previously described the sequels as “ an acid trip, ” adding that he’s “ never read anything like ” the script, which he wrote with Randall Wallace. The sequel(s) may make one significant change from the first movie, as it’s been rumoured that Gibson will be shooting the film in English, at least in part. The cast of the original movie spoke Aramaic, Hebrew and Latin to create a more historically accurate atmosphere.

Although controversial upon release, with many criticizing the graphic violence, The Passion of the Christ was a huge success, grossing over $612 million worldwide. In fact, it held the record as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in the U.S. until it was finally dethroned by Deadpool & Wolverine.

What did you think of the trailer for Hunting Season?