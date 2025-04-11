The bodies hit the floor in the new character posters for The Weeknd’s psychedelic thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known to many as The Weeknd, brings his mind-bending thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow to theaters next month on May 16. If you watch the trailer, you’re aware the movie starring Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream), and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) looks like a twisty mindf**k of epic proportion. Before the film causes audiences to question the contents of their popcorn, Lionsgate is ready to drop three Hurry Up Tomorrow character posters featuring Tesfaye (The Weeknd), Ortega (Anima), and Keoghan (Lee).

The upcoming musical thriller focuses on a musician plagued by insomnia pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence. Trey Edward Shults (It Comes at Night, Waves, Krisha) directs Hurry Up Tomorrow from a screenplay he wrote with The Weeknd and Reza Fahim. The producers are Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss.

Today’s Hurry Up Tomorrow character posters feature Abel Tesfaye, Ortega, and Keoghan, each lying on a cherry-red floor in various states of bewilderment. While Tesfaye looks like he’s in the midst of a bad trip, Ortega looks like she’s taken a few pills of ecstasy as she stares upward with clear eyes. Finally, it’s nap time for Keoghan as he catches a few winks before diving back into the rabbit hole.

According to Lionsgate, Hurry Up Tomorrow is “the culmination of The Weeknd’s trilogy of studio albums, following the blockbuster hits Dawn FM (2022) and After Hours (2020). This third album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes and accompanied by visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment.”

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Shults confirmed that Hurry Up Tomorrow is about “an artist, you could say, on the verge of a mental breakdown. He meets this woman, and they go on this odyssey together. It’s a mix of psychological thriller and drama. I honestly feel like I’ve never seen a movie quite like it.”

Check out the new Hurry Up Tomorrow character posters below: