The bodies hit the floor in the new character posters for The Weeknd’s psychedelic thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow

A gallery of new posters for The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow depicts Abel Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan in altered states.

By
Jenna Ortega

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known to many as The Weeknd, brings his mind-bending thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow to theaters next month on May 16. If you watch the trailer, you’re aware the movie starring Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream), and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) looks like a twisty mindf**k of epic proportion. Before the film causes audiences to question the contents of their popcorn, Lionsgate is ready to drop three Hurry Up Tomorrow character posters featuring Tesfaye (The Weeknd), Ortega (Anima), and Keoghan (Lee).

The upcoming musical thriller focuses on a musician plagued by insomnia pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence. Trey Edward Shults (It Comes at NightWavesKrisha) directs Hurry Up Tomorrow from a screenplay he wrote with The Weeknd and Reza Fahim. The producers are Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss.

Today’s Hurry Up Tomorrow character posters feature Abel Tesfaye, Ortega, and Keoghan, each lying on a cherry-red floor in various states of bewilderment. While Tesfaye looks like he’s in the midst of a bad trip, Ortega looks like she’s taken a few pills of ecstasy as she stares upward with clear eyes. Finally, it’s nap time for Keoghan as he catches a few winks before diving back into the rabbit hole.

According to Lionsgate, Hurry Up Tomorrow is “the culmination of The Weeknd’s trilogy of studio albums, following the blockbuster hits Dawn FM (2022) and After Hours (2020). This third album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes and accompanied by visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment.”

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Shults confirmed that Hurry Up Tomorrow is about “an artist, you could say, on the verge of a mental breakdownHe meets this woman, and they go on this odyssey together. It’s a mix of psychological thriller and drama. I honestly feel like I’ve never seen a movie quite like it.”

Check out the new Hurry Up Tomorrow character posters below:

Hurry Up Tomorrow, Abel Tesfaye
Hurry Up Tomorrow, Jenna Ortega
Hurry Up Tomorrow, Barry Keoghan

Source: Lionsgate, Entertainment Weekly
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Beetlejuice 3
Beetlejuice 3 in the works at Warner Bros.
Ted Kotcheff, died, First Blood
Ted Kotcheff, best known for directing First Blood and Weekend at Bernie’s, has died at 94
Samuel L. Jackson, Marvel contract
Samuel L. Jackson to wage war against a corrupt billionaire in the Tim Story-directed Western Man of War
Lionsgate confirmed their American Psycho remake and promoted The Housemaid and Hurry Up Tomorrow at CinemaCon
The bodies hit the floor in the new character posters for The Weeknd’s psychedelic thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow
View All

About the Author

9173 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Hurry Up Tomorrow News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles