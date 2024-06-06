I Am Legend 2: Michael B. Jordan says sequel script is still being written

It’s been over two years since it was first announced that Michael B. Jordan would be joining Will Smith in I Am Legend 2, and the actor has provided an update while speaking with People.

Before you get too excited, it doesn’t sound like I Am Legend 2 is going to be heading our way anytime soon, as Jordan said the script for the sequel is still in the process of being written. “ We’re still working on the script and getting that up to par, ” Jordan said. “ It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that. I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with him. Being somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m really excited. ” The script is being written by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the first movie with Mark Protosevich.

Loosely based on Richard Matheson’s novel of the same name, I Am Legend starred Will Smith as a U.S. Army virologist who struggles to develop a cure for a virus that has wiped out most of mankind while also defending himself from a bunch of nocturnal mutants. While the theatrical version ended with the death of Smith’s character, the sequel will go with the alternate ending in which he survived.

Last year, Goldsman told Deadline that the sequel would take place a “ few decades ” after the first movie.

I’m obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse. You see how the Earth reclaims the world, and there’s something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens? That will be especially visual in New York. I don’t know if they’ll climb up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless. We trace back to the original Matheson book, and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film. What Matheson was talking about was that man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That’s a really interesting thing we’re going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text.