I Am Legend 2: Michael B. Jordan says sequel script is still being written

Michael B. Jordan says the script for I Am Legend 2 is still being written, but he’s “really excited” about working with Will Smith.

By
I Am Legend 2, Michael B. Jordan

It’s been over two years since it was first announced that Michael B. Jordan would be joining Will Smith in I Am Legend 2, and the actor has provided an update while speaking with People.

Before you get too excited, it doesn’t sound like I Am Legend 2 is going to be heading our way anytime soon, as Jordan said the script for the sequel is still in the process of being written. “We’re still working on the script and getting that up to par,” Jordan said. “It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that. I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with him. Being somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m really excited.” The script is being written by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the first movie with Mark Protosevich.

Related
Director Francis Lawrence is concentrating on Constantine 2 and comments on I Am Legend sequel

Loosely based on Richard Matheson’s novel of the same name, I Am Legend starred Will Smith as a U.S. Army virologist who struggles to develop a cure for a virus that has wiped out most of mankind while also defending himself from a bunch of nocturnal mutants. While the theatrical version ended with the death of Smith’s character, the sequel will go with the alternate ending in which he survived.

Last year, Goldsman told Deadline that the sequel would take place a “few decades” after the first movie.

I’m obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse. You see how the Earth reclaims the world, and there’s something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens? That will be especially visual in New York. I don’t know if they’ll climb up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless. We trace back to the original Matheson book, and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film. What Matheson was talking about was that man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That’s a really interesting thing we’re going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text.

Will Smith recently said that Jordan and himself “had a couple weeks together about a month ago. I think it’s looking good. [We have some] really solid ideas… I think we’re going to make it on screen together. That dude is the truth, so I would love to do that.” It’s been a while since I watched the movie, but I do recall enjoying it, at least the first half, with Smith’s character surviving alongside his dog. I am curious to see where a sequel could go, and with over fifteen years of CG advancement, I’ve got to believe that they’ll actually be able to give us more realistic Darkseekers this time.

Source: People
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
I Am Legend 2, Michael B. Jordan
I Am Legend 2: Michael B. Jordan says sequel script is still being written
Trailer: Full Moon continues their Barbie and Kendra series with Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob's Drive-In Jamboree
Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob Briggs’ Drive-In Jamboree in the trailer for Full Moon production
Jake Gyllenhaal has a role in the Bride of Frankenstein remake his sister Maggie is directing, starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley
The Bride!: Jake Gyllenhaal has a role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride of Frankenstein remake
The horror film Late Night With the Devil returns to theatres with a special introduction and a Q&A with David Dastmalchian and Kevin Smith
Late Night With the Devil returns to theatres with David Dastmalchian, Kevin Smith Q&A
View All

About the Author

9814 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest I Am Legend News

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews
under paris review

Under Paris Review

Xavier Gens killer shark movie doesn’t break any new ground (and can be quite stupid) but still provides entertaining underwater horror.

Load more articles