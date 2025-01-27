I Heart Willie: Mickey Mouse horror movie gets a one-night theatrical release in February

I Heart Willie

On January 1, 2024, the earliest versions of Mickey Mouse – seen in the animated shorts Plane CrazyThe Gallopin’ Gaucho, and most famously Steamboat Willie – became public domain… which, of course, means we’re now going to get multiple horror movies that feature characters inspired by Mickey Mouse. Within the first three days of the year, we saw the short film The Vanishing of S.S. Willie, a trailer for the slasher movie Mickey’s Mouse Trap, and an announcement that Terrifier 2 producers Steven Della Salla and Michael Leavy and director Steven LaMorte, who previously made the Grinch-inspired horror movie The Mean One, were teaming up for a Steamboat Willie-inspired horror flick that we now know is titled Screamboat. Another Mickey Mouse-inspired horror film that’s heading our way is called I Heart Willie, and a press release has let us know that I Heart Willie is set to receive a one-night-only theatrical release across North America on February 26th, courtesy of Rubey Entertainment LLC. A poster for the film has also been unveiled, and you can check that out at the bottom of this article.

Directed by Alejandro G. Alegre, I Heart Willie is said to be a “chilling origin story” that will present genre fans with “a sinister reimagining of one of the most iconic cartoon characters in history, along with one of the most horrifying love stories of the year.” Longtime collaborators Princeton Holt and David Vaughn produced the film. Vaughn also wrote the screenplay and stars as Willie.

Here’s the synopsis: Popular YouTubers Daniel and Nico are invited to investigate a haunted property drawn by rumors of a malevolent force. The legend centers around a boy born with deformities, resembling a human-mouse hybrid, who inspired Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie. Abused and isolated, the boy, now known as Willie, crafts a bodysuit from the skins of trespassers. Over the years, his gruesome legacy fades into folklore—until a series of disappearances sparks renewed interest. As Daniel and Nico set up for a night of thrills, they unknowingly step into a deadly game of survival.

Vaughn is joined in the cast by Maya Luna, Micho Camacho, Sergio Rogalto, and Daniela Porras. The press release notes that I Heart Willie was filmed “100% on location in Michoacán, Mexico, with local producers Liz Sanchez and Arturo Renteria bringing their unique perspectives to the project. The cast and crew, consisting largely of Mexico City residents, worked tirelessly to bring this dark tale to life. The film premiered to a sold-out audience at the Morbido Film Fest in Mexico City, receiving an encore screening due to overwhelming demand. It went on to win Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Director at various film festivals.

Princeton Holt provided the following statement: “We’re thrilled to bring I Heart Willie to audiences everywhere. This film was made with the fans in mind, and we can’t wait for it to be an unforgettable experience—packed with scares, thrills, and a great time for everyone. We are confident I Heart Willie will become a cult classic, leaving fans talking long after the credits roll. By the way, speaking of end credits, don’t leave to early, or you might miss something.

Does I Heart Willie sound interesting to you, and will you be trying to catch a screening during its one-night-only theatrical release next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I Heart Willie

