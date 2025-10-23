Yo, Adrian! I Play Rocky has tapped Kiki Seto to play Talia Shire and Robert Morgan to portray Burgess Meredith

I Play Rocky‘s production has been building anticipation lately with set photos replicating the look of the Italian Stallion. Anthony Ippolito landed the role of Sylvester Stallone. Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk) will be stepping into the shoes of Carl Weathers, AnnaSophia Robb (Rebel Ridge) would be playing Sylvester’s first wife, Sasha Czack, and it was also previously announced that Matt Dillon will be playing Sly’s dad, Frank Stallone Sr. Additionally, PJ Byrne plays producer Irwin Winkler, Jay Duplass will portray Rocky director John Avildsen, and Scot Teller is Burt Young.

The Wrap has also recently learned that the film has new principal roles filled. Kiki Seto will be portraying Talia Shire, who is famous for being Adrian Balboa in the Rocky series. Seto is an L.A. native who returned to acting a couple of years ago and was recently seen in Apple TV’s The Studio with Seth Rogen. Robert Morgan is also set to play Burgess Meredith in the film. Meredith played Rocky’s trainer, Mickey Goldmill. Morgan’s credits include Hacksaw Ridge and the recent Ben Affleck film, The Accountant 2.

Peter Farrelly (Green Book) directs from a script by Peter Gamble (Trenches).

It is reported that Stallone has not given his blessing for the film, nor has he criticized its production. He is said to be waiting for the finished product before judging. The lead, Anthony Ippolito, also played Al Pacino in the Paramount+ series The Offer, about the making of another cinema classic from the 70s — The Godfather — and he reportedly made an unsolicited audition tape on his own accord and sent it directly to the producers of I Play Rocky. His can-do spirit showed shades of Stallone, who was equally hungry to break into the business and pushed to star in his scripted movie.

The film “tells the true story of an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky — he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told no at every turn, Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.“