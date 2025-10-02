Movie News

Stephan James to play Carl Weathers in I Play Rocky

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Stephan James, Carl Weathers, I Am RockyStephan James, Carl Weathers, I Am Rocky

Deadline reports that Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk) will be stepping into the shoes of Carl Weathers in I Play Rocky for Amazon MGM Studios.

The project revolves around the making of Rocky, the 1976 movie that launched Sylvester Stallone’s career and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Anthony Ippolito (The Offer) is set to play Stallone in the movie. Peter Farrelly (Green Book) will direct from a script by Peter Gamble (Trenches).

The film “tells the true story of an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky — he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told no at every turn, Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

Related
DC’s Lanterns series: Aaron Pierre, Stephan James up for the John Stewart role

Carl Weathers played Apollo Creed in Rocky, the heavyweight champion who faces off against the Italian Stallion. He returned for Rocky II, Rocky III, and Rocky IV, with the two characters eventually becoming friends. Sadly, Weathers died early last year.

In addition to If Beale Street Could Talk, James is also known for playing Jesse Owens in Race, a biopic which charted how the legendary athlete won a record-breaking four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games. He has also appeared in Selma, 21 Bridges, Night Always Comes, and played a leading role in Homecoming, the Prime Video thriller series starring Julia Roberts. He will next be seen starring alongside Alan Ritchson in War Machine, a sci-fi action flick coming to Netflix.

In a statement last year, producer Christian Baha said, “When I first read Peter Gamble’s energetic and poignant script, I knew it captured something very special. The story of I Play Rocky is as unique as Sylvester Stallone himself, a seeming Everyman with an undeniable gift who needs to share it with the world and refuses to take ‘no’ for an answer. And like the hero of our film, Baha Productions needed grit and determination as we fought for years to make this project into a reality. We are so fortunate to have teamed up with Toby Emmerich and Peter Farrelly, two legendary talents who not only share but enhance our vision of the film.

Will Stephan James make a good Carl Weathers?

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,234 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Stephan James News

See More

TV Interviews

Surface Interviews: Veronica West & Stephan James

Posted 3 years ago
A new mystery is set to entice viewers when Surface premieres on Apple TV+ on July 29, 2022. The show comes from Veronica West, and it’s precisely the kind of psychological thriller that will have people talking due to its...
National Champions, trailer, official trailer, coming soon, Stephan James, J. K. Simmons, Alexander Ludwig, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Russell Wilson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner with Kristin Chenoweth with Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Aduba

Movie Trailers

The stakes are high in the first trailer for National Champions

Posted 4 years ago
The first trailer for National Champions has been released and the stakes are very high in the college football drama. Per the film’s official synopsis, “Three days before the college football national championship game, star quarterback LeMarcus James (Stephan James)...

Latest Movie News

Movie News

Best Animal Attack Movies

Posted 5 hours ago
Everyone loves animals, but in the big screen we seem to love them even more when they go bad!
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The Best Cynthia Rothrock Movies

Posted 1 week ago
Cynthia Rothrock is one of the best movie martial artists of all time. We pay tribute to "Lady Dragon" by counting down her best movies.