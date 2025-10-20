Anthony Ippolito goes for a run with Butkus in another uncanny image for the Sylvester Stallone biopic I Play Rocky

Anthony Ippolito is running healong into the Uncanny Valley in a new image from I Play Rocky, the upcoming biopic chronicling Sylvester Stallone’s hard-fought journey during the production of his Academy Award-winning film, Rocky.

“The film tells the true story of Sylvester Stallone and his unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky, he was meant to be Rocky Balboa,” reads the caption on Instagram.

In the image, we find Ippolito running alongside a sizely Bull Mastiff, who Rocky Balboa names Butkus in the 1976 film. Ippolito is dressed in gray sweats, a black toque, and black Converse All-Star training sneakers.

Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk) will be stepping into the shoes of Carl Weathers, AnnaSophia Robb (Rebel Ridge) would be playing Sylvester’s first wife, Sasha Czack, and it was also previously announced that Matt Dillon will be playing Sly’s dad, Frank Stallone Sr. Additionally, PJ Byrne plays producer Irwin Winkler and Jay Duplass will portray Rocky director John Avildsen.

Peter Farrelly (Green Book) will direct from a script by Peter Gamble (Trenches).

It is reported that Stallone has not given his blessing for the film, nor has he criticized its production. He is said to be waiting for the finished product before judging. According to THR, Ippolito was not messing around when it came to landing the role. The publication says he made an unsolicited audition tape on his own accord and sent it directly to the producers of I Play Rocky. His can-do spirit showed shades of Stallone, who was equally hungry to break into the business and pushed to star in his scripted movie.



The film “tells the true story of an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky — he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told no at every turn, Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.”