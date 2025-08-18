Ian McKellen reveals that Gandalf and Frodo will appear in the new Lord of the Rings movie

The new Lord of the Rings film still has a lot of secrecy surrounding it. Andy Serkis directs The Hunt for Gollum, with Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Zane Weiner producing. It’s been delayed to December 2027. The Hunt for Gollum is one of two new films set in Tolkien’s Middle-earth from the producing group. However, the screenwriter confirmed last year that the second live-action film will not be a sequel to Andy Serkis’ film.

While fans await new details, Ian McKellen may have something that can whet their appetites as he teases two characters who will be featured in the new movie. Deadline reports that McKellen took to the stage for the For The Love Of Fantasy event and teased a little information on The Hunt for Gollum. The actor coyly said,





I hear there’s going to be another movie set in Middle-earth, and it’s going to start filming in May. It’s going to be directed by Gollum, and it’s all about Gollum. I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: There’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s a character in the movie called Gandalf. Apart from that, my lips are sealed.”

Noticeably, he did not confirm that it would be specifically him or Elijah Wood playing the roles again, but the characters are due to return in some shape or form.

The Hunt for Gollum takes place during the same time period as The Fellowship of the Ring, with co-writer Philippa Boyens saying that it’s set shortly before Frodo leave the Shire for Rivendell. It would begin with Gandalf tasking Aragorn with finding Gollum, so he doesn’t spill the beans about the One Ring to Sauron. Aragorn and Gandolf play key roles in the story, but it still remains to be seen if Viggo Mortensen and Ian McKellen will return. Both have expressed an interest, although the 85-year-old McKellen has said that they’d “better be quick” about it if they want him back.

As for Mortensen, Boyens explained late last year that the actor has been approached and they really want him to come back. “Honestly, that’s entirely going to be up to Viggo, collaboratively and we are at a very early stage,” she said. “I’ve spoken to Viggo, Andy [Serkis] has spoken to him, Peter [Jackson] has spoken to him, we’ve all spoken to each other and honestly, I cannot imagine anyone else playing Aragorn, but it will be completely and entirely up to Viggo.“