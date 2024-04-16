Immaculate: Sydney Sweeney horror film is available for digital purchase and rental

The Sydney Sweeney horror film Immaculate has been given a digital release and is now available for purchase or rental

The psychological horror film Immaculate , which reunites Sydney Sweeney with Michael Mohan, who directed her in the erotic thriller The Voyeurs and the Netflix series Everything Sucks!, was given a theatrical release last month (you can read our review HERE), and now it’s available to watch in the comfort of your own home! If you want to purchase the digital version of Immaculate for $19.99 or if you want to rent it for $9.99, head to THIS LINK.

Scripted by Andrew Lobel, Immaculate sees Sweeney taking on the role of Cecilia, a woman of devout faith who is offered a fulfilling new role at an illustrious Italian convent. Her warm welcome to the picture-perfect Italian countryside is soon interrupted as it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets .

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus), Alvaro Morte (Money Heist), Benedetta Porcaroli (Baby), and Dora Romano (The Hand of God) are also in the cast.

Sweeney (who first auditioned for the project when she was a teenager, at which time the lead character was a high schooler rather than a nun) produced the film through her company Fifty-Fifty Films, alongside Jonathan Davino. Also producing are Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler of Black Bear and Middle Child Pictures’ David Bernad, who developed the project with Sweeney after they worked together on the Emmy-winning series The White Lotus. Will Greenfield and Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova serve as executive producers. Black Bear provided the financing.

The Motion Picture Association ratings board gave the film an R rating for strong and bloody violent content, grisly images, nudity and some language .

Will you be buying or renting Immaculate now that it’s available digitally? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you have already seen the movie, let us know what you thought of it.

I didn’t catch this one on the big screen, but now that it’s available to watch at home I will definitely be checking it out soon. Religious horror ranks down there as one of my least favorite sub-genres, but I’m willing to give it a chance.