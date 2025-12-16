Movie News

In the Blink of an Eye: Andrew Stanton's ambitious sci-fi movie is getting dumped on Hulu with February release

Posted 3 hours ago
It’s been more than three years since Andrew Stanton was announced as the director of In the Blink of an Eye, and even more puzzling, the sci-fi film wrapped principal photography over two years ago. So what gives? A prolonged post-production process and reports of Disney being unsure how to position the movie left its fate in limbo. Now, it appears the studio has finally made a decision — and it’s not a theatrical one. In the Blink of an Eye is heading straight to streaming, with a February 27, 2026 release on Hulu.

In the Blink of an Eye certainly sounds like an ambitious project. It follows three storylines, spanning thousands of years, which intersect and reflect on hope, connection, and the circle of life. 2001: A Space Odyssey, Interstellar, and Magnolia have all been cited as influences on the story. Being dumped on streaming isn’t exactly a big vote of confidence, but I am anxious to hear more about this one.

The film stars Rashida Jones, Kate McKinnon, Daveed Diggs, Jorge Vargas, and Tanaya Beatty. You can check out the poster below.

In the Blink of an Eye poster

Although most of us will have to settle for watching In the Blink of an Eye via streaming, the film is set to have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2026. The film has also received the 2026 Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize, a juried award granted annually to an artist with the most outstanding depiction of science and technology in a feature-length film.

Andrew Stanton is Pixar Royalty

Stanton has been involved with Pixar Animation Studios since its inception, serving as a writer on Toy Story. He made his directorial debut with Finding Nemo, and also helmed WALL-E, Finding Dory, and the upcoming Toy Story 5.

He made his live-action directorial debut with John Carter, an adaptation of A Princess of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs. The film was one of the most expensive movies ever made, but unfortunately, it was also one of the biggest box office bombs of all time, reportedly costing Disney over $200 million. Plans for sequels were immediately cancelled, and Stanton didn’t direct another live-action movie until In the Blink of an Eye.

In the years since its release, John Carter has slowly assembled a legion of fans, who have come to realize that the film isn’t as bad as once thought.

