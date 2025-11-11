Toy Story 5 teaser trailer: Woody & Buzz face the end of the age of toys

Say goodbye, Woody and Buzz. The age of toys is over. Disney has released the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 5, the latest installment in Pixar’s acclaimed animated franchise, which has consistently maintained its high quality over the past thirty years. Since the release of Toy Story 2 (in 1999!), it feels like the studio has been testing fate with each new sequel, but somehow, they always manage to pull it off. Fingers crossed they can do the same with Toy Story 5.

During the Annecy Animation Film Festival in June, Pixar’s CCO Pete Docter revealed that Toy Story 5 will “ explore the challenges faced by the toys in a digital-first world. ‘It’s Toy meets Tech. ” The tech in question is a tablet named Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee, which is the new favourite plaything of eight-year-old Bonnie Anderson. Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang will have to confront a new generation of children who are more enamoured with screens than playthings.

Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, and Joan Cusack are reprising their roles as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie, respectively. Other members of the voice cast include Ernie Hudson, who will take over the voice of Combat Carl from the late Carl Weathers; Tony Hale as Forky; and Anna Faris, who has been cast in an undisclosed part. Conan O’Brien has joined the cast of Toy Story 5 as Smarty Pants, a new addition to the franchise.

I mentioned at the top of the article how the Toy Story movies have pulled off a miracle each time, but one iconic filmmaker is such a big fan of the first three movies that he has refused to see the fourth movie: Quentin Tarantino. “ In the case of Toy Story, the third one is just magnificent. It’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen, ” Tarantino said. “ And if you’ve seen the other two, it’s just devastating. But the thing is, then three years later or something they did a fourth, and I have no desire to see it. You literally ended the story as perfect as you could, so no, I don’t care if it’s good. I’m done. “

Toy Story 5 is slated for a June 19, 2026 release. What did you think of the Toy Story 5 teaser trailer? Will Pixar be able to pull this off a fifth time?