In Your Dreams Interview: Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti, Craig Robinson, and more talk the science of sleep for an animated adventure

What happens to us when we fall asleep? Where do we go? Who do we become? What are our limits? Ultimately, the answers to those questions are up to you, as dreams are infinitesimal in how they explore our psyche, test our imagination, and tap into deep-rooted fears. In Netflix‘s In Your Dreams, a sister-brother duo discovers a way to utilize dreams to help mend their fractured family dynamic, though the consequences may be more than they’ve bargained for.

Recently, we spoke with the stars of In Your Dreams: Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Craig Robinson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jolie Hoang-Rappaport (The Monkey King), and Elias Janssen (Jane the Virgin) about Netflix’s latest animated adventure, and things got cerebral.

While speaking with Simu and Cristin, we discover if the duo monitored their dreams in any way during the film’s production, and how their voice acting roles compare to other live-action performances. We also discuss cherished stuffed animals from years’ past, their favorite type of dream, and if either is capable of lucid dreaming.

As for Craig, Jolie, and Elias, we delve into Craig’s natural-born swagger and his approach to playing Baloney Tony, a sassy giraffe stuffed toy that acts as the sister and brother’s guide through the Land of Dreams. We also discuss the group’s favorite types of dreams, the recording conditions for the film, and their favorite aspects of voice acting.

In the film from director Alex Woo, Stevie and her little brother Elliot journey into the wildly absurd landscape of their own dreams to ask the Sandman to grant them the perfect family. When things don’t go according to plan, the duo must work together to fight their way out of a living nightmare to save their family from an unknown fate.

Like Spellbound, another Netflix animated joint, In Your Dreams confronts themes of separation and divorce. Thankfully, there’s much more to the film than salving your emotional wounds. The movie presents viewers with a grand adventure through a world of limitless possibilities, featuring plenty of laughs, familiar callbacks to childhood fears, and unbridled imagination that make it one of the best animated films of this year. You can check out our full review here.