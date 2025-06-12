In Your Dreams: Take lucid dreaming to a whole new level in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming animated film

Movies like Inception and the A Nightmare on Elm Street series showed audiences the possibilities of entering the surreal world of dreams. But while those were broad experiences for adults, Netflix’s new animated comedy shows how the fun and wacky dreams of kids can be a unique adventure all its own. Netflix has just released the new trailer for In Your Dreams. The trailer is everything a kid would want — a vast world of yummy dessert treats, reuniting with an old beloved toy and living out an anime fantasy.

The official synopsis from the streamer reads,

“In Your Dreams is a comedy adventure that follows Stevie and her brother Elliot as they journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true…the perfect family.” The film sports a cast list that includes the voices of Craig Robinson, Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Omid Djalili, Gia Carides, SungWon Cho and Zachary Noah Piser.

Alex Woo and Erik Benson direct the feature from a script that they have also written. Woo came up with the story with Alex Moore. Timothy Hahn and Gregg Taylor are on board as producers on the project. And music is by John Debney, whose credits cover a wide range of films, including The Jungle Book, The Greatest Showman, Iron Man 2 and The Passion of the Christ. The animation on the film was done by Kuku Studios.

Netflix previewed the film at a showcase in the Annecy International Animation Festival months ago. One of the other projects shown was Stranger Things: Tales from ’85. Showrunner Eric Robles revealed that many shows have inspired his Stranger Things series, but The Real Ghostbusters is “the north star.” Robles said, “It all went back to The Real Ghostbusters. It was silly but had a handful of dark, creepy episodes and we just kept talking about that. That became the north star for us.” Other inspirations that were directly referenced include Saturday morning cartoons like Masters of the Universe, Scooby-Doo, and Dungeons and Dragons.

Meanwhile, you’ll be able to catch In Your Dreams on Netflix on November 14.

IN YOUR DREAMS – In Your Dreams is a comedy adventure about Stevie (12) and her little brother Elliot (8) who journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true… the perfect family. Cr: Netflix © 2025

