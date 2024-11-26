Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor races around the globe to avoid enemies on all sides in Neil Burger’s Inheritance trailer

Phoebe Dynevor and Rhys Ifans form a father-daughter duo who become targets in a race around the globe in Neil Burger’s Inheritance trailer

Traveling the world is a thrilling opportunity few get to experience. It’s expensive and nerve-racking to plan, and taking time off work is a hassle when your least favorite co-worker has already eaten up all the choice vacation slots. Jet-setting is particularly daunting when criminals and government agents want you dead. Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor is about to learn how to visit foreign lands while remaining below the radar in Neil Burger‘s Inheritance trailer. Grab your passport, shades, and an inconspicuous dad hat, and let’s go!

Here’s the official synopsis for Inheritance:

“When Maya (Dynevor) learns that her father was once a spy, she suddenly finds herself at the center of an international conspiracy. In her quest for answers, Maya becomes a target and must travel the globe, mastering her father’s skills and unraveling the mysteries of his past in this gripping espionage thriller.”

Limitless, Divergent, and Voyagers director Neil Burger gets behind the camera for Inheritance. He also wrote the screenplay with Olen Steinhauer. Burger, Bill Block, and Charles Miller produce.

In today’s Inheritance trailer, Maya (Dynevor) discovers her father (Rhys Ifans) was a spy, and some of his former work has followed him onto his new venture. As enemies surround her, Maya learns she cannot run forever as she leads her pursuers into a game of cat and mouse around the globe. Maya has no choice but to pick up the torch from her father if she wants to survive, and the learning curve is steep.

Rhys Ifans joins Phoebe Dynevor for Burger’s espionage thriller from IFC Films. His character’s life hangs in the balance after he drags his daughter into his mess.

Neil Burger's Inheritance comes to theaters on January 24, 2025.