Insidious 6 casts Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell, and Island Austin

Back in January of 2022, we heard that Insidious franchise creator James Wan was producing a “Back to the Future meets Aliens” project that was set to be written and directed by Jeremy Slater, creator of the The Exorcist television series and head writer on the Marvel / Disney+ show Moon Knight. As the Wan / Blumhouse collaboration Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth film in that series, made its way out into the world in 2023, it was revealed that Slater’s movie was a spin-off called Thread: An Insidious Tale , which had Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) on board to star in it. That movie never seemed to go into production, but last year Sony announced an August 29, 2025 release date for the next Insidious movie – not Thread, but Insidious 6 . The movie didn’t go into production soon enough, so Sony pushed the release back a year to August 21, 2026, and it appears to be on track for that date. Last week, it was announced that Amelia Eve (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and franchise star Lin Shaye are set to star in the film. Now, Deadline has revealed that the cast is rounded out by Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Originals), Sam Spruell (Legend), and Island Austin (I Can Only Imagine 2).

Jacob Chase, director of the 2020 horror movie Come Play, is at the helm of Insidious 6, working from a screenplay he wrote with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell are producing the sequel, with Johnson-McGoldrick serving as an executive producer alongside Ryan Turek, Steven Schneider, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Filming is taking place in Australia.

No further details on Insidious 6 have been revealed… and we have no idea what’s going on with Thread: An Insidious Tale, which would have seen Moore and Nanjiani play a husband and wife who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe . Wan told Screen Rant that Thread could turn out to be the first of several Insidious spin-offs. He said, “ Thread basically kind of takes off from the world of The Further in the same way that when I look at my Conjuring films, I go, “Hey, the Warrens have a haunted museum, there’s so many different haunted artifacts that we can kind of spin off stories from,” and Thread really is something in that same spirit. Leigh Whannell and I had kind of built this place called The Further in the Insidious world, and we just felt like there were many stories within that that we can tell, and this is one of the potential stories that we’re hoping to kind of get out there with the spinoff. “

