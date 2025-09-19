Nope star Brandon Perea joins the cast of Insidious 6

Deadline reports that Brandon Perea has been set as the male lead of Insidious 6, the next installment of the surprisingly long-running horror franchise.

There are no details on Perea’s character, but he joins a cast which includes (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Originals), Sam Spruell (Legend), and Island Austin (I Can Only Imagine 2). Lin Shaye, who has appeared in every Insidious movie as Elise Rainier, is also returning.

Perea is best known for his appearances in Nope and Twisters, and he will soon be seen starring alongside Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a romantic fantasy from director Kogonada. The film will debut in theaters tomorrow, and you can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

Jacob Chase (The Girl in the Woods) directing from a script he co-wrote with David Leslie Johnson (The Conjuring: Last Rites). Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell will produce the sequel, with executive producers Ryan Turek, Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and David Leslie Johnson. Insidious 6 is slated for an August 21, 2026 release.

The last installment of the franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, was released in 2023 and directed by Patrick Wilson, who also reprised his role of Josh Lambert alongside Rose Byrne as Renai and Ty Simpkins as Dalton. The return of the Lambert family (the focus of the first two movies) was a big draw, and helped drive The Red Door to become the biggest success of the franchise so far. The sequel grossed over $189 million on a budget of $16 million, so it’s no surprise we’re getting another one.