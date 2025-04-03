Insidious 6 may be directed by Jacob Chase

Back in January of 2022, we heard that Insidious franchise creator James Wan was producing a “Back to the Future meets Aliens” project that was set to be written and directed by Jeremy Slater, creator of the The Exorcist television series and head writer on the Marvel / Disney+ show Moon Knight. As the Wan / Blumhouse collaboration Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth film in that series, made its way out into the world last year, it was revealed that Slater’s movie was a spin-off called Thread: An Insidious Tale , which had Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) on board to star in it. That movie never seemed to go into production, but last year Sony announced an August 29, 2025 release date for the next Insidious movie – not Thread, but Insidious 6 . That project hasn’t gone into production yet, either. So it wasn’t a surprise to hear that it won’t be making its 2025 release date. Sony confirmed to the CinemaCon crowd earlier this week that Insidious 6 will be reaching theatres in August of 2026. The specific release date is believed to be August 21, 2026… and Jeff Sneider of The InSneider has heard that Jacob Chase is in talks to direct the film.

Chase made his feature directorial debut with the 2010 comedy The Four-Faced Liar, but his real breakthrough project was the 2017 short film Larry, which served as the basis for his 2020 horror movie Come Play. The InSneider notes that Chase has recently been developing a film called Bad Boy, which is set to star Ke Huy Quan and is described as “a unique serial killer thriller told from the perspective of the killer’s loyal dog.” Bad Boy was heading toward an August production start, but apparently Chase has put that project aside temporarily so he can work on Insidious 6, as “Blumhouse doesn’t want that film to miss another release date.”

No further details on Insidious 6 have been revealed… and we have no idea what’s going on with Thread: An Insidious Tale, which would have seen Moore and Nanjiani play a husband and wife who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe .

Wan told Screen Rant that Thread could turn out to be the first of several Insidious spin-offs. He said, “ Thread basically kind of takes off from the world of The Further in the same way that when I look at my Conjuring films, I go, “Hey, the Warrens have a haunted museum, there’s so many different haunted artifacts that we can kind of spin off stories from,” and Thread really is something in that same spirit. Leigh Whannell and I had kind of built this place called The Further in the Insidious world, and we just felt like there were many stories within that that we can tell, and this is one of the potential stories that we’re hoping to kind of get out there with the spinoff. “

So, while we wait to see if Thread is going to happen, we have Insidious 6 to look forward to in 2026, and it might be directed by Jacob Chase.