Late Night with the Devil’s Laura Gordon cast in Insidious 6

By landing a role in Late Night with the Devil, actress Laura Gordon became part of one of the most popular horror films of 2024. Now, Deadline reports that she’s joining a major horror franchise, as Gordon has been cast in Insidious 6 , which is aiming for an August 21, 2026 theatrical release. Details on the character she’ll be playing in the film have not been revealed.

Jacob Chase, director of the 2020 horror movie Come Play, is at the helm of Insidious 6, working from a screenplay he wrote with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell are producing the sequel, with Johnson-McGoldrick serving as an executive producer alongside Ryan Turek, Steven Schneider, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Filming is taking place in Australia.

Gordon joins a cast that includes the previously announced Amelia Eve (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Brandon Perea (Nope), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Originals), Sam Spruell (Legend), Island Austin (I Can Only Imagine 2), and franchise star Lin Shaye. No further details on Insidious 6 have been revealed.

Back in January of 2022, we heard that Insidious franchise creator James Wan was producing a “Back to the Future meets Aliens” project that was set to be written and directed by Jeremy Slater, creator of the The Exorcist television series and head writer on the Marvel / Disney+ show Moon Knight. As the Wan / Blumhouse collaboration Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth film in that series, made its way out into the world in 2023, it was revealed that Slater’s movie was a spin-off called Thread: An Insidious Tale , which had Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) on board to star in it as a husband and wife who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe . Wan told Screen Rant that Thread could turn out to be the first of several Insidious spin-offs. He said, “ Thread basically kind of takes off from the world of The Further in the same way that when I look at my Conjuring films, I go, “Hey, the Warrens have a haunted museum, there’s so many different haunted artifacts that we can kind of spin off stories from,” and Thread really is something in that same spirit. Leigh Whannell and I had kind of built this place called The Further in the Insidious world, and we just felt like there were many stories within that that we can tell, and this is one of the potential stories that we’re hoping to kind of get out there with the spinoff. “

That project has never made it into production, and we’re waiting to see if it ever will. In the meantime, we have Insidious 6 to look forward to.

