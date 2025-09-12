Insidious 6: Lin Shaye and Amelia Eve to star in new sequel

Deadline reports that Lin Shaye (A Nightmare on Elm Street) and Amelia Eve (The Haunting of Bly Manor) are set to star in Insidious 6, the next installment of the long-running horror franchise. Production will kick off in Australia next week, with Jacob Chase (The Girl in the Woods) directing from a script he co-wrote with David Leslie Johnson (The Conjuring: Last Rites).

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Lin Shaye’s involvement is no surprise. She’s appeared in each of the previous Insidious movies as Elise Rainier, a psychic who knows more about The Further than anyone else. Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell will produce the sequel, with executive producers Ryan Turek, Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and David Leslie Johnson.

Insidious 6 is slated for an August 21, 2026 release.

The last installment of the franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, was released in 2023 and directed by Patrick Wilson, who also reprised his role of Josh Lambert alongside Rose Byrne as Renai and Ty Simpkins as Dalton. The return of the Lambert family (the focus of the first two movies) was a big draw, and helped drive The Red Door to become the biggest success of the franchise so far. The sequel grossed over $189 million on a budget of $16 million, so it’s no surprise we’re getting another one.

“ This truly feels like a film that is both trying to honor the movies that came before it and make them better by providing more context to them, ” wrote our own Tyler Nichols in his review. “ While this is certainly a slippery slope as the unknown is often scarier than the explained, I really liked the messaging in this one. It’s about facing your fears versus hiding from them and trying to forget. While Insidious: The Red Door doesn’t break any new ground, it revitalizes the series in an interesting way. Let’s just hope they leave the Lambert family alone. They could use a break. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Are you looking forward to Lin Shaye returning for Insidious 6?