Insidious 6 expected to start filming in September; casting call unveiled for three frightening characters

Back in January of 2022, we heard that Insidious franchise creator James Wan was producing a “Back to the Future meets Aliens” project that was set to be written and directed by Jeremy Slater, creator of the The Exorcist television series and head writer on the Marvel / Disney+ show Moon Knight. As the Wan / Blumhouse collaboration Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth film in that series, made its way out into the world in 2023, it was revealed that Slater’s movie was a spin-off called Thread: An Insidious Tale , which had Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) on board to star in it. That movie never seemed to go into production, but last year Sony announced an August 29, 2025 release date for the next Insidious movie – not Thread, but Insidious 6 . That project hasn’t gone into production yet, either. So it wasn’t a surprise to hear Sony was pushing the release back a year to August 21, 2026. Now, Nexus Point News reports that filming is expected to begin on September 15, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. They also shared a casting call that’s searching for actors to play three frightening characters over the age of 60.

As we reported a few months ago, The InSneider has heard that Jacob Chase, director of the 2020 horror movie Come Play, is at the helm of Insidious 6, and that the lead role in the film has been offered to Haley Bennett (Swallow).

As Nexus Point News notes, “ The first four movies in the franchise were filmed in California, and the fifth primarily in New Jersey. With a new filming location and no past actors confirmed to return, this could mean an entirely brand new story is taking place. ” And the casting call:

LESTER: The character is portrayed as he/him, 60s+, BIPOC. Small and hunched, he is a strange and frightening man who torments his neighbor… SUPPORTING. SEEKING UNIQUE, FRIGHTENING APPEARANCES.

PATSY: The character is portrayed as she/her, 60s+, BIPOC. Short and thin, she is a garish and frightening woman who torments her neighbor… SUPPORTING. SEEKING UNIQUE, FRIGHTENING APPEARANCES.

EDNA: The character is portrayed as she/her, 60s+, BIPOC. Tall and thin, she is an eerie and frightening woman who torments her neighbor…SUPPORTING. SEEKING UNIQUE, FRIGHTENING APPEARANCES.

No further details on Insidious 6 have been revealed… and we have no idea what’s going on with Thread: An Insidious Tale, which would have seen Moore and Nanjiani play a husband and wife who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe . Wan told Screen Rant that Thread could turn out to be the first of several Insidious spin-offs. He said, “ Thread basically kind of takes off from the world of The Further in the same way that when I look at my Conjuring films, I go, “Hey, the Warrens have a haunted museum, there’s so many different haunted artifacts that we can kind of spin off stories from,” and Thread really is something in that same spirit. Leigh Whannell and I had kind of built this place called The Further in the Insidious world, and we just felt like there were many stories within that that we can tell, and this is one of the potential stories that we’re hoping to kind of get out there with the spinoff. “

So, while we wait to see if Thread is going to happen, we have Insidious 6 to look forward to in 2026. Are you glad to hear that it’s expected to start filming in September? What do you think of the casting call? Let us know by leaving a comment below.