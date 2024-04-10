Interview: Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Don Mancini and the Cast Talk Chucky Season 3 Part 2

The Writers Strike really threw a wrench into many productions, with few coming out unscathed. And Season Three of Chucky certainly had a difficult time getting cameras rolling. So they started without creator/showrunner Don Mancini on set and were able to get just four episodes filmed before the Actors joined suit. Now after the strikes have been settled and they were able to finish up the season with their full creative force, we are being treated to the second half of Season Three.

From the suburbs to a reform school to the White House, the series has gone through quite a change. But even still, I’d argue that the heart of what makes Chucky is still there. Heck, this show features some of the most violent kills in the entire franchise, and it’s airing on cable! I was lucky enough to see the second half of Season Three and fans are in for quite the ride. I talked to the cast about the challenges of filming after a forced break, as well as what it’s like to be bathed in blood for weeks on end. Make sure you check out the interview above as I had an absolute blast talking to this cast.

Chucky Season Three Part Two synopsis: In Chucky’s unending thirst for power, season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America’s First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God’s name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world’s most secure building, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for “Jennifer Tilly’s” murderous rampage last season.