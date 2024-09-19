Interview: Colin Farrell Talks The Penguin

The Penguin has arrived on HBO MAX, and we took the time to chat with the great Colin Farrell about taking on Oz Cobb once again

By

Matt Reeves take on The Batman brought us Colin Farrell. The actor blew me away. His performance as Oz Cobb/The Penguin was exceptional thanks to the many elements with it. It was a sublime introduction to an intriguing character. And I’m extremely happy that the Max TV series The Penguin, which follows the events of the 2022 film, is outstanding on every level. From the first episode, you get a sense of how deeply they explore every single character. Mr. Farrell gives one of his best performances. And frankly, this is one of the most complex and fascinating villain stories I’ve beyond enjoyed tuning into. You can check out Alex Maidy’s rave review here. In it, he calls it a masterpiece. I tend to agree.

I first had the opportunity to meet and interview Colin Farrell back with In Bruges. Throughout the years, I’ve grown to genuinely admire and respect him. Farrell is an exceptional talented actor. As well, he is a supremely kind human being with a generous and giving nature. As evidence, he created the Colin Farrell Foundation in hopes of making the lives of those with Intellectual Disabilities much easier “through education, advocacy, and innovative programs.” Something that means a whole lot.

For us at JoBlo we’d like to thank Mr. Farrell for an amazing chat. As always, it was wonderful to see him. A great actor, great human being, and someone I love talking to. As we began our conversation, Colin gave one of the best responses to any question regarding his hope that people enjoy The Penguin. He talked about bringing all of the elements together, and the amazing cast and crew that have gathered to tell this crime story. The man is one of my favorite guys in Hollywood. And one hell of a fantastic actor.

The Penguin premieres this Thursday, September 19th.

