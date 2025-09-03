Colin Farrell “open” to The Penguin return

We’ve heard so many contradictory takes on whether or not there should be a second season of The Penguin that our heads are spinning faster than his umbrella. Look, we absolutely loved it, giving it a perfect 10/10, but we can see why it might work best as a limited series. Then again, who doesn’t want to see how Oz Cobb develops in standalone endeavors? The Penguin himself (that is, Colin Farrell) has been skeptical of jumping back into that world (hey, three hours of makeup a day will do that), but now he’s at least open to the idea.

Colin Farell recently spoke to Deadline about the prospects of The Penguin’s future, saying of the second season, “I have no idea if it’s happening. I know that I heard rumblings that they were thinking they’d like to do a second season, but I don’t know if it’s a good idea. I don’t know the way you go back to the trough … And part of me wants to go, ‘Just let it go people. We got away with it. Leave it as it is.’ But, look, if they came up with a fantastic idea or something like that, of course I’d be open to it.”

While a sophomore outing of The Penguin is still hopeful of flapping, it has been confirmed that Colin Farrell will return in the role for The Batman: Part II. But fans of the original and the character shouldn’t expect much, with Farell confirming, “I haven’t got much to do on it, just a little bit. I read the script and it’s extraordinary.” DC Studios co-CEO has also previously praised the screenplay. Adding to this, director Matt Reeves had a little bit to tease. “It’s going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption, and it goes into places [Bruce Wayne] couldn’t even anticipate in the first one. The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie & it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see. Batman is constantly battling these forces. But those forces can’t be entirely exorcised. So the next movie delves deeper into that.” The Batman: Part II is currently slated for October 1st, 2027.

Do you think The Penguin needs another season or does it work perfectly as a standalone? Should Colin Farrell expand on his role of The Penguin?