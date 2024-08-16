Interview: Elizabeth Banks, Lewis Pullman, and more Talk Their “Sunshine Noir” Film, Skincare

We talk to the stars and director about their new mystery and how the perception of image can affect everything.

Just a few months ago we premiered the trailer for the new Elizabeth Banks movie, Skincare. Its slick editing and intriguing concept made it look very different from Banks’ usual work. Somewhat parallel to film noir, “sunshine noir” as the director calls it, makes Skincare unique in its style and tone. I think the concept of a person completely destroying another’s life is rife for cinematic gold. And with some fantastic performances and some truly stylish cinematography, there’s more than just a mystery to keep you invested.

I was fortunate enough to talk to Banks, Lewis Pullman, and director Austin Peters about the film. It’s always fun when everyone you talk to has such a passion for the project and that’s evident with Skincare. Everyone here wanted to put their best foot forward and provide a unique and thrilling film. I’d say they pulled it off (you can check out my review here) but you’ll have to decide for yourself when the film releases later this week.

Skincare plot:

Famed aesthetician Hope Goldman (Elizabeth Banks) is about to take her career to the next level by launching her very own skincare line, but her personal and worklives are challenged when rival facialist Angel Vergara (Luis Gerardo Méndez) opens a new skincare boutique directly across from her store. She starts to suspect that someone is trying to sabotage her reputation and business, and together with her friend Jordan (Lewis Pullman) she embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of who is trying to destroy her life.

SKINCARE IS PLAYING IN THEATERS EVERYWHERE ON AUGUST 16TH, 2024.